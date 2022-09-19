ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'

Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
Christoph Freund: Chelsea target turns down sporting director role to stay at FC Salzburg

Christoph Freund has turned down the chance to become Chelsea’s new sporting director in order to stay with FC Salzburg.Freund was set to become the second key appointment made by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in recent weeks, following that of head coach Graham Potter after the sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel .Freund held talks with Boehly, along with co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali, and had reportedly impressed the Chelsea hierarchy with his ideas for the club after being approached to fill the vacant role.But Freund has now confirmed that he will stay at Salzburg, leaving Chelsea to start again in their...
Louis van Gaal hails Robert Lewandowski as best forward in the world

While nobody was questioning Robert Lewandowski’s quality before his move to Barcelona, but there is no doubt he has impressed many in Spain upon arrival. Lewandowski has elevated the level of Barcelona’s attack, scoring 11 goals in 8 matches. It evens out as a goal every 57 minutes.
German soccer club Hoffenheim skipping World Cup coverage

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer club Hoffenheim is skipping this year’s World Cup in Qatar. The club said Thursday it will not give any coverage to the tournament because of the difficulty in providing what it says is the “urgently required analytical commentary contextualizing the sporting events” in the Middle East country.
Mauricio Pochettino 'is NOT interested in replacing Lucien Favre at Nice with the former Tottenham and PSG boss seeking a top job in the Premier League, LaLiga or Serie A next'

Mauricio Pochettino does not want to become Nice's next manager and has set his sights on landing a top job in England, Spain or Italy, according to reports. Reports emerged earlier this week that the Ligue 1 club were considering sacking Favre after a disappointing start to the season that has seen the side lose four of their opening eight games, and wanted to replace him with Pochettino.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season

Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Report: Chelsea Meeting With Other Sporting Director Candidates

A move that was once thought to be a formality is now facing serious doubts. RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund is considering staying in Austria and now Chelsea are looking into other sporting director candidates. According to Matt Law, the 47-year-old was expected to move to Stamford Bridge following...
Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win

BERLIN (AP) — Munich’s beer-swilling Oktoberfest is in full swing but Germany's most successful soccer club is in no mood to party. Bayern Munich is in crisis after four consecutive Bundesliga games without a win. Doubt, uncertainty, disbelief — and anger. They’ve all been evident at the club...
Report: Pep Guardiola Is A Huge Admirer Of Rafael Leao

Manchester City are being linked heavily with Rafael Leao in recent weeks, and the AC Milan winger looks destined to leave the club within the next couple of months. The World Cup is expected to make up the minds of the clubs pursuing him. The Manchester City manager on the...
Liverpool 'failed in attempt to sign Jude Bellingham nearly a decade ago' and could now 'have to pay a British record £131m' for the Borussia Dortmund star... with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea also competing for the midfielder

Liverpool could have to fork out a British record £131million if they are to sign long-term target Jude Bellingham - having previously attempted to sign him as a youngster ten years ago. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the most in demand players in world football with Manchester...
Juventus reported to have offered 15m euros for exciting Brazilian youngster

Juventus remains committed to bolstering their squad with the best players they can sign. Last season, they focused on refreshing the group with much younger players. However, it is common knowledge that Max Allegri prefers to work with experienced stars and the Bianconeri manager targeted more sophisticated players in the last transfer window.
