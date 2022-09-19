Christoph Freund has turned down the chance to become Chelsea’s new sporting director in order to stay with FC Salzburg.Freund was set to become the second key appointment made by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in recent weeks, following that of head coach Graham Potter after the sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel .Freund held talks with Boehly, along with co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali, and had reportedly impressed the Chelsea hierarchy with his ideas for the club after being approached to fill the vacant role.But Freund has now confirmed that he will stay at Salzburg, leaving Chelsea to start again in their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO