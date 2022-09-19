ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 16

Amazon Prime Video's first Thursday Night Football broadcast — historic, as it's the first streaming-exclusive NFL broadcast and the beginning of Amazon's $1 billion per year, 11-year deal with the NFL — debuted last night, and you know what? It felt like an NFL broadcast. That's good news for Amazon, whose best-case scenario for Thursday Night Football was feeling like all the other NFL broadcasts (don't shake any trees!) and avoiding any technical snafus. Mission accomplished? However, Amazon is not counting the broadcast in its list of the top 10 movies and shows on Prime Video, so The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reigns supreme again. Patrick Mahomes has nothing on Galadriel. The big news is a new movie has joined the list: The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick parallel parks in the No. 8 spot.
TV SHOWS
Time Out Global

Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore

Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Michaels
BGR.com

Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died

Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022

Celebrate October in style with the addition of lots of content on Netflix. Films coming to the streamer’s expansive library include Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Sex and the City: The Movie, Scooby-Doo, the Ocean’s film trilogy and The School of Good and Evil. Plus, Love Is Blind, Derry Girls and new series The Midnight Club are all set to premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
Entrepreneur

'Don't Eff This Up': Jeff Bezos Says Son Hilariously Gets Harsh Over Amazon's Latest Project

You could be one of the richest men in the world and there's still one person you'll always have to work to impress — your son!. Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spoke to an audience at the U.K. premiere of Amazon Prime's new series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Tuesday evening to talk about the inception of the show and the responsibility he felt in having the story told correctly by the right people — even thanking the showrunners for "ignoring" his notes on the script at "exactly the right times."
BUSINESS
BGR.com

3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now

Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Love Without Pity Free Online

Cast: Hippolyte Girardot Mireille Perrier Yvan Attal Jean Rollin Cécile Mazan. 25 year-old Hippo doesn't have a job, doesn't study either but lives from the money his younger brother earns with dealing and from occasional Poker winnings. Is Love Without Pity on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Love Without...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Penoza: The Final Chapter Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Penoza: The Final Chapter right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Monic Hendrickx Sigrid ten Napel Stijn Taverne Niels Gomperts Raymond Thiry. Geners: Crime Drama Thriller. Director: Diederik Van Rooijen. Release Date: Nov 28, 2019. About. The Black Widow is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Got Talent’ Gets Japan Remake; Prime Video Buys Bayou Killers Doc; WBD UK Orders; Studio Hamburg Renamed — Global Briefs

Japan Latest To Remake Simon Cowell’s ‘Got Talent’ Japan’s Abema TV has become the latest to order a version of Simon Cowell’s Got Talent franchise. Airing next year, Yoshimito Kyogo will produce the local version of the hit format, which has been remade in 72 territories and sees performers of all varieties attempt to impress a panel of celebrity judges and global audience with their talent. Judges will be comedian and actor Masatoshi Hamada, actress Alice Hirose, musician GACKT and producer Takayuki Yamada. The show has been a huge hit over many years for ITV in the UK, where it was...
WORLD
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Airing Special Event On Fox Next Month

It’s a special. WWE is in a rather strong place when it comes to their current television contracts. While Monday Night Raw and NXT are on the USA Network on Monday and Tuesday, Friday features SmackDown on the FOX Network. That is the biggest platform WWE has ever had and it means something when FOX wants more programming. That is what they will be having again later this year.
WWE
Deadline

Amazon Studios Strike Three-Year First-Look Film Deal With Safehouse Pictures

Amazon Studios has closed a three-year first look film deal with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures. Founded by Harold and Tunnell in 2005, Safehouse Pictures is producing the sci-fi thriller Atlas, starring Jennifer Lopez, Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu, for Netflix, and is currently in production on Apple’s live-action Godzilla and Titans Monsterverse series, starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell. The company’s past credits include Spinning Out, Underground, My Blind Brother and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Harold most recently wrote and exec produced Obi-Wan Kenobi for Disney+ and co-wrote Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and The Flash,...
NFL
TechRadar

Wowed by Dopesick? Here are 6 meaty dramas for your next TV binge...

With so much great television constantly being presented to us, it's impossible to keep up with everything that's worth watching. Within that, sometimes a show can feel like something of a sleeper hit, a show that hasn't arrived with massive fanfare or a huge marketing campaign, but slowly, through word of mouth and recommendations from critics and friends. Dopesick, Hulu's 2021 feels very much like that.
TV SERIES

