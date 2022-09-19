Read full article on original website
Britney Spears body-shames Christina Aguilera, singer unfollows her: report
Christina Aguilera was body-shamed by Britney Spears in a seemingly unprovoked Instagram post on Monday. Spears posted a quote to her Instagram by comedian Rodney Dangerfield that reads, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hangout with fat people." The "Toxic" singer editorialized the comment, writing, "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small."
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
‘I don’t believe in God anymore’: Britney Spears affected by son's 'hateful' behavior
Britney Spears responded to her son Jayden James Federline’s comments about how repairing their relationship would take “a lot of time.”
‘AGT’ Winner Mayyas Reveals How The $1 Million Prize Will Be Split Between The 40-Person Group
Mayyas to take over the world. The incredible Lebanese dance troupe was crowned the America’s Got Talent season 17 winner on September 14. From getting the Golden Buzzer to the finale, it’s been an amazing ride for Mayyas. The group has won the coveted $1 million prize and will receive a headline show in Las Vegas.
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
‘American Idol’ Winner Hospitalized With Unknown Illness
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known as Just Sam, is sharing that she is hospitalized with an unknown illness. Just Sam happened to win the competition in the third season of ABC’s American Idol back in 2020. She documented her hospital stay, according to People, in an Instagram Story earlier this week.
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce
Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud. Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the...
Taylor Swift Channeled Her Inner ‘Reputation’ Music Video Character on VMAs 2022 Red Carpet
Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift surprised fans when she hit the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet — and gave off Reputation vibes with her glitzy dress. The 32-year-old songstress stepped out on Sunday, August 28, in a high-neck, silver frock by Oscar de la Renta with matching bejeweled high heels. Swift topped off the look with her iconic red lip and swept her hair back from her face.
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
People Are Hilariously Showing Off Their Pets on TikTok Using a Song About the Princes of Hell
A new trend has taken over TikTok in a surprising way. People are using a song about the princes of hell to show off the different moods of their hilarious pets, going viral in the process. The song featured in the viral trend is Minniva's cover of "Year Zero," originally...
Paul Rudd Helps Billy Eichner 'Round Up Straight People' To Promote His Gay Comedy
Eichner, who wrote and stars in "Bros," took Rudd on a mad dash through New York City to yell at strangers about the Judd Apatow-produced comedy.
The Internet Keeps Roasting Adam Levine’s Alleged DMs, And It’s The Laugh Everyone Needed This Week
They keep getting funnier.
‘Bardo’: Alejandro G. Iñárritu Releases First Trailer For Newly Trimmed Film
Set to the tune of Beatles classic “I Am The Walrus,” a new trailer for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo – full title: Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – dropped today, giving viewers a taste of what Venice festgoers experienced earlier this month. The film received six minutes of applause in its three-hour world premiere at this month’s Venice Film Festival. The director has cut 22 minutes of the film since then, bringing the run time to about 2 and a half hours. Written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone, Bardo is billed as a nostalgic comedy set against an epic...
‘The Masked Singer’: Are Contestants Lip-Syncing? The Stars Reveal the Truth
One of the most common questions about 'The Masked Singer' is whether or not the contestants are lip-syncing. Thankfully, the stars have provided answers.
Drake Milligan Scores Big With Another Standout ‘AGT’ Performance: ‘You Are the One to Beat’ [Watch]
Drake Milligan returned to the stage of America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), giving a reprise performance that had the judges all but handing him the crown for the current season. The fan favorite country singer chose to reprise his audition song, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do," to...
CAA Signs Punchdrunk, Immersive Theater Company Behind ‘Sleep No More’
EXCLUSIVE: Punchdrunk, the immersive theater company behind New York City’s long-running Sleep No More production, has signed with CAA. Founded and run by Felix Barrett, who returned to CAA as a client last month, Punchdrunk has been running Sleep No More, a loose adaptation of Macbeth, at New York’s McKittrick Hotel venue for 11 years. The immersive show has also been running in Shanghai for five years. Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City, based on the fall of Troy, opened at the Royal Arsenal in London this spring in a 100,000 square foot space. Previous shows include The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable, The Masque...
‘Heartstopper’ Season Two Sets New Cast & Enters Production
Heartstopper season two has set four new cast members and entered production. The critically-acclaimed heartwarming Netflix show following the exploits of two gay teenagers and their friends has signed up Leila Khan as student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as main character Nick’s older brother David, Bradley Riches as another student, James McEwan, and Nima Taleghani as teacher Mr Farouk. Khan was hired following a nationwide casting call and it is her first acting role, with credits for the others including War of the Worlds and Hatton Garden. The show has entered production in the UK and all lead cast are returning, including Kit Connor as...
Lance Bass Comments on Britney Spears' 'Decision' To Quit Performing After Elton John Collab
Lance Bass has heard about Britney Spears "deciding" she's quitting performing on stage and has a lot to say about it. For one, he believes it and does not believe it at the same time. He thinks that for sure, Spears meant what she said and is not keen to perform at the moment, but he knew she'll find it hard to stay away from it for good too. He's willing to wait for the day to come.
Morgan Myles Turns Four Chairs in Early ‘The Voice’ Audition
The Voice Season 22 premieres on Monday, and the show has released a Blind Audition from singer Morgan Myles to get us excited. Morgan turned all four chairs and even inspired new coach Camila Cabello to use her block on Gwen Stefani. Morgan Myles Auditions for ‘The Voice’ Season 22...
