Related
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
phl17.com
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General’s Office on Monday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that his office has secured a Court Order for more...
How common are farm deaths in Pennsylvania? Here’s how many occurred in recent years
Tractors, a forklift and a silo were all cited as the cause of agriculture fatalities in the state in 2021, according to this report.
Fetterman wins major endorsement of Pa. State Building & Construction Trades Council
Much like President Joe Biden did two years ago, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has picked up a major endorsement from a large state organized labor council with members who have backed some Republican policies. According to his campaign, Fetterman has won the support of the Pennsylvania State Building...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Pennsylvania Transportation Committee proposes turnpike legislation to collect unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Last year drivers racked up $155 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls that went unpaid. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the majority of those unpaid tolls are from people who don't pay when they get a bill in the mail. And officials say all that uncollected money is one reason why turnpike tolls keep going up each year.
Pennsylvania drivers should keep an eye out for unfair penalty toll charges
If you drive on Pennsylvania's toll roads, you should be on the lookout for penalty toll charges or "V-tolls" even if you use an E-Z Pass. According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has allegedly been charging drivers with penalty fees for years but failing to notify them about the additional charges, which in some cases may have been unfairly added to their bill.
Remembering 2 trailblazers lost; lanternfly Q&A; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. High: 73; Low: 50. Showers. ‘She got involved’: Harrisburg philanthropist Lois Lehrman Grass died yesterday at 90, leaving a legacy of volunteerism and fundraising that transformed the city. Capitol attack plea: A Mechanicsburg man has pleaded guilty to assaulting...
Company Forced To Pay $1.7 Million For Failing To Honor Warranty Contracts
When you purchase an extended warranty with your new vehicle, you expect a peace of mind for years to come. Unfortunately, that was not the case for customers of Delta Auto Protect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdiy.org
Proposed House Bill Would Allow Pennsylvania Drivers to Buy Custom, Privately-Made License Plates
Pennsylvania drivers could soon have their pick of new license plate designs. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports about a proposal in the state House that’s moving forward. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/16/pa-driver-custom-license-plates/. (Original air-date: 9/20/22)
abc27.com
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
1.7 Million Eligible Pennsylvanians Are Not Registered To Vote
Today is National Voter Registration Day. Are you registered to vote?. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Sept. 20, 2022, is National Voter Registration Day. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman is reminding Pennsylvanians to register before the Oct. 24 deadline to be eligible to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legislation would require drivers to pay outstanding tolls for vehicle registration
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Future legislation could require drivers to pay any and all outstanding tolls before they can register their vehicle. State Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Monroe) announced Monday that he intends to introduce legislation that does just that. In a letter to all Pennsylvania State Senate members, Flynn wrote,...
Temple News
Temple students, register to vote in Pennsylvania to protect abortion rights
Sept. 20 is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday that has registered nearly 4.7 million voters on the holiday to date. In Pennsylvania’s general election on Nov. 8, abortion rights are at stake. Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court ruling that protected the...
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release of all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bill would require DOH approval for hospital sales, price transparency
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill in the Pennsylvania State Senate would require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased. The Health Care Facilities Act, sponsored by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) would also require hospitals to publish the prices for procedures online, also known as price transparency, which is already federally mandated for most hospitals in the United States.
Pennsylvania drivers encouraged to get REAL ID ahead of deadline
PennDOT is encouraging Pennsylvania drivers who want one to get a REAL ID license before the May 3, 2023, deadline.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
