msn.com
MedicalXpress
A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
neurologylive.com
neurologylive.com
In a recently submitted medical device report, Philips reported 14 serious injuries and 0 deaths related to the use of the recalled masks. According to an announcement from the FDA, Philips Respironics has recalled several of its masks used with bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) machines and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines because of a serious safety concern. Specifically, the recalled masks are for patients weighing more than 66 lbs, except for the Wisp Youth Nasal Mask and Therapy Mask 3100 NC/SP, which are for patients 7 years and older weighing more than 40 lbs.1,2.
CNET
scitechdaily.com
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Medical News Today
aao.org
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Digital Collegian
Healthline
MedicalXpress
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
A first-in-human (FIH) study using the ModulHeart device (Puzzle Medical Devices Inc.) has demonstrated significant improvement in cardiac output, left ventricular end diastolic pressure, and urine output in patients with heart failure or undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The findings were presented today during the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual scientific symposium and simultaneously published in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions.
Medical News Today
neurologylive.com
MedCity News
Nature.com
Circadian misalignments have been linked to adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. However, the association between irregular daily routine and the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains unknown. We examined this association in a prospective study in Japan. The study included 78,115 Japanese participants aged 45"“74Â years. The self-reported daily routine was evaluated using the question, 'Is your daily routine or activity schedule regular?' The response (yes/no) was obtained as a binary variable. Cox proportional hazard regression analysis was used to estimate the hazard ratios and 95% confidence intervals for the association between an irregular daily routine and CVD incidence risk. Among the participants, 23.7% reported an irregular daily routine. During the mean follow-up period of 13.3Â years, we observed 4641 CVD events. An irregular daily routine was significantly associated with increased risks of CVD and total stroke in women, but not in men. This positive association between an irregular daily routine and the risk of CVD was weak in the high vegetable and fruit consuming population. An irregular daily routine is positively associated with the risk of incident CVD, especially in women. These associations may be weak in populations that consume a diet rich in vegetables and fruits.
