MedicalXpress

Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60, new study suggests

A person's blood type may be linked to their risk of having an early stroke, according to a new meta-analysis led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Findings were published today in the journal Neurology. The meta-analysis included all available data from genetic studies focusing on ischemic strokes, which are caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain, occurring in younger adults under age 60.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk

Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Philips Respironics Recalls Masks for BPAP and CPAP Machines After Safety Concerns

In a recently submitted medical device report, Philips reported 14 serious injuries and 0 deaths related to the use of the recalled masks. According to an announcement from the FDA, Philips Respironics has recalled several of its masks used with bilevel positive airway pressure (BPAP) machines and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines because of a serious safety concern. Specifically, the recalled masks are for patients weighing more than 66 lbs, except for the Wisp Youth Nasal Mask and Therapy Mask 3100 NC/SP, which are for patients 7 years and older weighing more than 40 lbs.1,2.
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors

If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aao.org

In patients with uveitis, cataract surgery is relatively safe

Review of: Cataract surgery in uveitis: Risk factors, outcomes and complications. Al-Ani H, Sims J, Niederer R. American Journal of Ophthalmology, in press 2022. Investigators evaluated the rates of intraoperative and postoperative complications in uveitic eyes with cataracts and identified predictors of complications. Study design. This was a retrospective observational...
HEALTH
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger

The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Digital Collegian

ADHD Is Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Diseases

MONDAY, Sept. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in World Psychiatry. Lin Li, Ph.D., from Örebro University in Sweden, and colleagues conducted a nationwide population-based cohort study to examine the risk for overall...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women

Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds mechanical circulatory support and renal perfusion success with the ModulHeart device

A first-in-human (FIH) study using the ModulHeart device (Puzzle Medical Devices Inc.) has demonstrated significant improvement in cardiac output, left ventricular end diastolic pressure, and urine output in patients with heart failure or undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The findings were presented today during the 34th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) annual scientific symposium and simultaneously published in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How serious is heart valve replacement surgery?

During heart valve replacement surgery, a surgeon replaces damaged or diseased valves in the heart. They can replace it with a mechanical valve or biological valve from a pig or cow. A person with severe heart valve disease may need this procedure. A doctor will likely recommend more conservative treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation

Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association between irregular daily routine and risk of incident stroke and coronary heart disease in a large Japanese population

Circadian misalignments have been linked to adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. However, the association between irregular daily routine and the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains unknown. We examined this association in a prospective study in Japan. The study included 78,115 Japanese participants aged 45"“74Â years. The self-reported daily routine was evaluated using the question, 'Is your daily routine or activity schedule regular?' The response (yes/no) was obtained as a binary variable. Cox proportional hazard regression analysis was used to estimate the hazard ratios and 95% confidence intervals for the association between an irregular daily routine and CVD incidence risk. Among the participants, 23.7% reported an irregular daily routine. During the mean follow-up period of 13.3Â years, we observed 4641 CVD events. An irregular daily routine was significantly associated with increased risks of CVD and total stroke in women, but not in men. This positive association between an irregular daily routine and the risk of CVD was weak in the high vegetable and fruit consuming population. An irregular daily routine is positively associated with the risk of incident CVD, especially in women. These associations may be weak in populations that consume a diet rich in vegetables and fruits.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

