96.3 The Blaze
The Human Comedy Firework, Jeff Leeson, Will Play Missoula Roxy
Being dubbed the "Human Fireworks Display" can't be an easy thing to live up to. Luckily Jeff Leeson is every bit of a comedy explosion and will be playing the Roxy Theatre in Missoula. Who is Jeff Leeson, you ask? Here is a guy that is the king of crowd...
Missoula’s Guide To Pumpkin Spice Lattes: Good Americano
We're not stopping until we've tried them all: every single pumpkin spice latte in Missoula. While it may seem like a task that would make even Sisyphus give up, it's way more delicious, less labor-intensive, and a drinking a PSL has a way better chance of brightening your day than pushing a big stupid rock up a big stupid mountain ever will.
Bear Break-in Devastates Orchard That Supports Montanans in Need
The outlook for a bountiful 2022 harvest was already rather grim. Then the neighbors made things even worse. Brovold Community Orchard has been a fixture in the Alberton area for decades, sharing their crops and feeding many in Mineral and Missoula Counties. In 2021 alone, they gave away 3,800 pounds of fruit to over 300 people within a 30-mile radius of the orchard.
Missoula’s Mellow Marshall Melts Our Take Me Home Tuesday Hearts
Apparently the kids pulled an all-nighter playing, so we can't guarantee that this will be his constant demeanor. Although the gals from the Humane Society of Western Montana did say that Marshall is a consistently mellow dude. And he would love for you to take him home. It was another...
CHEERS! Bizarre 50 Year Old Film Shows Missoula’s Nightlife
It is safe to say that we are all familiar with Missoula's nightlife. Some more than others. But, regardless you probably have some fond memories of a night out downtown. Like the night you nearly missed tackling your college dorm roommate, and stopping your momentum with your face. Maybe the time you dressed up only in clothing you could get from Goodwill for $5 and accomplished a downtown pub crawl. Or the time you were forced to take the "tapeworm" shot for your birthday. Don't even get me started about the time you tried to ride on top of the cop car, pretending it was a bucking bull. *sigh* AWWWWW THE BLURRY MEMORIES.
A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st
It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
FWP sets traps for grizzly bears seen in Florence, Lolo area
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is attempting to trap a pair of grizzly bears that have been seen between Lolo and Florence.
It’s All a Dream: Conspiracy Theory Argues Missoula Doesn’t Exist
In a day and age when information is spread so quickly, it is no surprise that conspiracy theories are allowed to run rampant on the internet. Take the QAnon conspiracy for example. These cryptic internet messages have got people all over the country strapping on their tinfoil hats and convinced that a high-ranking person in the government is leaking top secret information via the web.
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
Caught on video: Bear takes a dip in the Clark Fork River
Caught on video: Bear takes a swim across the Clark Fork River near the Sha-ron Fishing Access Site.
96.3 The Blaze
Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula
This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
96.3 The Blaze
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
explorebigsky.com
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula Man Tries to Hit Hospital Security Officer With a Metal Pipe
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 7:34 a.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to an area near St. Patrick Hospital after receiving a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who was a security officer at the hospital. That morning, the security...
NBCMontana
Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has released the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 13 in Missoula.
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
96.3 The Blaze
Griz Homecoming Parade Route Revealed
As University of Montana Griz Alumni Association and fans plan for the annual Homecoming game on Saturday September 24th, a familiar tradition returns: The Griz Homecoming Parade. It's been two years since we got to see the floats, the fanfare and the fans line up in Missoula to celebrate our Zootown team. However, this year's parade will be different from years past.
96.3 The Blaze
