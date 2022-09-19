ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Adria Arjona on being in 'Star Wars'' first love scene, who she'd love to dress up as in 'Andor'

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsWsB_0i1jnGJJ00

On Wednesday, Andor, the latest Disney+ Star Wars show, blasts off with a two-episode premiere.

The 12-episode prequel series -- the longest yet for a Disney+ show -- centers on Diego Luna's titular Rogue One character, Cassian Andor, a spy for the Rebellion as the Empire tightens its grip on the galaxy.

Written and executive produced by Rogue One's Tony Gilroy, the show shares that fan favorite Star Wars film's darker, more grounded feel.

6 Underground star Adria Arjona plays Bix, a strong-willed salvage company owner whose loyalties to Andor put her in danger.

In the course of the first episodes, her character also does something never seen before in a Star Wars production: She sleeps with another character.

Wary of spoilers, Arjona says with a laugh to ABC Audio: "You're the first person to point it out, I didn't want to point it out myself!"

Arjona explains, "Tony Gilroy [was] the reason why everyone is so invested and attracted to this [project]."

"I mean, I'm a huge Star Wars fan, but just being able to be a part of something that Tony has his finger on is quite special and it feels very special."

Her character will certainly be popping up in cosplay form, something that took Arjona by surprise: "Stop! Stop! I'm getting goosebumps, do you really think so?! That's kind of amazing," she exclaimed with a laugh.

That said, she admitted what costume she was dying to don in the show. "I just want to have, like, one shot in the second part of the show that I can be a Stormtrooper and only I will know what scene it was. That's all I want!"

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

What Time Does ‘Andor’ Come Out on Disney+?

Another new “Star Wars” series is arriving imminently, but “Andor” is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Set years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” this new series is devoid of Jedi, Sith or bounty hunters and instead focuses on the regular, working-class people who are sparked to ignite a rebellion in the lead-up to the events of George Lucas’ iconic “A New Hope.”
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Diego Luna says he’s done with ‘Star Wars’ after ‘Andor’

Unlike pretty much any other Star Wars project currently out there, it seems that the Tony Gilroy developed Andor with a beginning and an end in mind. So, regardless of how successful the series is, the show will end with its 12-episode second season, currently in development and arriving no earlier than 2024.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor First Episodes Images: Rebel With a Cause

Warning: this story contains spoilers for the three-episode series premiere of Star Wars: Andor, now streaming on Disney+. "These days will end, Cassian Andor," spymaster Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) tells thief Cassian (Diego Luna) in 5 BBY, five years before the Rebellion's first major victory against the Empire in A New Hope. Half a decade in the future, the rebellious Cassian — born Kassa in a tribe of "dark-eyed" people on the planet of Kenari, abandoned after an Imperial mining disaster — will give his life for the cause, perishing after a mission to steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'Andor' Star Diego Luna on Exploring Cassian's 'Revolutionary Awakening' Before 'Rogue One' (Exclusive)

Following the success of The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars universe continues to expand on TV with another new spinoff, Andor. The latest Disney+ series created by Tony Gilroy and starring Diego Luna goes back in time before the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, to explore the political intrigue surrounding the dawn of the rebellion as everyday people push back on life under the Empire.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gilroy
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Diego Luna
102.5 The Bone

﻿'Love Is Blind''s ﻿Kyle Abrams reveals new relationship after split from Deepti Vempati

Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams has a new love after splitting from co-star Deepti Vemapti. After appearing on season two of the Netflix show, Kyle and Deepti confirmed their off-screen romance during After The Altar, which dropped on September 16. However, just a few days after the show's release, Kyle gave fans an honest update on their current relationship status.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Andor’ On Disney+ Review: The First ‘Star Wars’ Show to Transcend the Franchise

We’ve seen a lot of Star Wars on Disney+ over the last few years. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi all brought a galaxy far, far away to very, very close laptop screens. While the quality of each series may differ, they all presented Star Wars on TV in much the same way that we’ve seen Star Wars in film: big action, cute characters, good vs. evil, kooky aliens, even a few one-liners. It’s easy for the initiated to see how The Book of Boba Fett differs from The Mandalorian, but they’re all Star Wars. Andor, the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#First Love#Abc Audio#Rebellion#Empire#Rogue One#Abc
Distractify

What Happened to Cassian Andor in 'Rogue One'? Here's a Refresher

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As we hopefully all know, the latest chapter in the Star Wars universe is a prequel. Enter Andor, a two-season thriller series following the titular thief-turned-Rebel-spy five years leading up to the events of the spinoff film Rogue One.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Diego Luna was drawn to playing in ‘the gray areas’ of Cassian Andor

Andor, the long awaited Star Wars series, has finally found its way to Disney Plus, promising an ethos we’ve not yet seen in George Lucas’ storied franchise and, so far, delivering on those promises with flying colors. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A...
MOVIES
Fox News

'Andor': A look at the latest 'Star Wars' series on Disney+

Disney has a new television series for the "Star Wars" universe that is already getting thumbs up from fans and critics alike. On Wednesday, the company released "Andor," a prequel show to the commercially successful 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," on the Disney+ streaming service. The story focus on the journey of Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, who also executive produces the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'Star Wars' Is Known for Its Cameos — Will Ahsoka Tano Show up in 'Andor'?

As millions around the globe bask in the glory that is Andor, many fans can't help but wonder if the spy thriller series will follow in the footsteps of other Star Wars productions and contain a few cameos. For months, fans have been speculating which, if any, characters could pop in for a brief storyline — is there a chance Darth Vader will appear? Oh, what about Obi-Wan Kenobi?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
The Atlantic

Andor Is Star Wars at Its Most Mature

When George Lucas first started envisioning the story of Star Wars, he researched kids’ films to understand “how myths work,” he told The Atlantic in 1979. He seemingly wanted to build a sci-fi fairy tale, the kind with dichotomies—good versus evil, right versus wrong, light versus dark—that children could easily grasp. The heroes would be obviously gracious, self-sacrificing, and resourceful; the villains would be mean, ruthless, and destructive. The resulting blockbusters about the epic clash between the noble Jedi and the abhorrent Sith offered wholesome entertainment. And it all began with the idea to make “a real gee-whiz movie,” as Lucas put it.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly on Fleshing Out Mon Mothma

The Rebellion is just beginning on Star Wars: Andor. The prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — taking place five years before Rebel Intelligence officer Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) helps steal the plans for the Empire's planet-destroying super weapon, the Death Star — will reveal the origins of the Rebel Alliance. It will also flesh out the leader behind it: Republic senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). As the mysterious spy Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) grows the revolution in the Imperial era, it's with the backing of Mon Mothma, serving the galactic government on the planet of Coruscant.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

The ‘Andor’ Triple Premiere Makes ‘Star Wars’ Feel Fresh

A man walks into a bar. He’s a hard man who knows how to handle himself; he had to grow up early. His emotions and expressions are inscrutable. A victim of galactic turmoil, he lost his home and his parents at an early age. As an adult, he’s in exile from a world that the Empire destroyed. He’s searching for someone, and maybe he’s searching for something. He doesn’t care much for manners, and after entering the bar, it doesn’t take him long to run afoul of the patrons. He quickly claims a life in a way that suggests that this isn’t his first kill.
MOVIES
Variety

Documentary Filmmaker Alex Gibney to Be Honored by Camerimage

Camerimage, a film festival focused on cinematography, will honor the documentary director Alex Gibney during its 30th edition. The investigative filmmaker will be present at the event in Toruń, Poland, which runs Nov. 12-19, to accept the award for outstanding achievements in documentary filmmaking. Gibney’s films include “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,” exposing the greed and corruption of one of the most influential U.S. corporations; Oscar-winning “Taxi to the Dark Side,” with a harrowing tale of inhumane practices during the early years of the war in Afghanistan; and “Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God,” providing a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Andor’ Review: Tony Gilroy’s ‘Star Wars’ Series Revives the Rebellion

The “Andor” premiere is full of resonant, relevant imagery, but it’s hard not to get hung up on dozens of dangling gloves. Elbow-length and densely padded, each pair of worker’s mitts are tied together and stored on floor-to-ceiling hooks. Soon, the mechanics and scrap collectors who use them to salvage spare parts from broken or discarded machines will arrive, lift their set from the wall, and proceed with the daily grind. As they do, I doubt they think much about their gloves. Each pair has its assigned position and distinguishing colors, but they’re essentially the same. Their owners know they...
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy