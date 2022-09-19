Phoebe begins demolition work on nursing education project

ALBANY — Given the green light by the city of Albany, construction crews began the demolition process Monday to kick off a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital/Albany Technical College project that is expected to dramatically increase the number of nursing students trained by Albany Tech.

After weeks of wrangling with the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission that pushed the project to the outer limits of what Phoebe Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner said was the absolute deadline for getting the $40 million Living and Learning Community ready for fall 2024 classes at Albany Tech, Steiner said the city gave Phoebe the go-ahead to move forward with the project Monday morning.