HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
Woman Cheats Death After Log Truck Crash In Lufkin, Texas
Being in a livable forest you see log trucks going down the highway every day. Being behind one of them in traffic and something bad happening is one of my worst fears. No load can shift like a load of logs, and the truckers that drive them respect those loads more than we do. Many truckers have died from logs shifting in their direction during crashes or sudden stops.
Community plans a candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Jerry Seinfeld
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Jerry Seinfeld is a male 12-week-old Blue Heeler. He was surrendered to SPCA from a farm in Gilmer, has a sweet disposition and loves to play fetch. Jerry also knows to to sit and shake. He has been fully vetted.
KTBS
KTBS 3 Community Caravan to roll into Shelby County, Tx
CENTER, Texas - KTBS 3's commitment to the community continues the week of Sept. 26 when the KTBS 3 Community Caravan rolls into Shelby County, Texas. Throughout the week, Rick Rowe will be highlighting the area, letting us know why Shelby County is such a great community. On Thursday, lunch...
Wells, Texas Baby has Been Missing for 732 Days with No Leads
Having to pass along information like this is never easy nor is it something we like to do. But the importance of getting the word out far outweighs our reluctance to let you know. In this particular case, this story involves an innocent now toddler who is not home with his parents. This is the story of Armaidre Argumon from Wells, Texas and how he has been missing for 732 Days (as of this writing on September 20, 2022) with zero leads in his case.
Unique Brookhollow Home Hidden In Lufkin, Texas
I see many different properties looking for special ones to feature, and I never know what I am going to find. Today I found a home at 2205 Copeland Street in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin that has a rarely seen feature. It has a hot tub room, but that...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Scrat from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Scrat — from the SPCA of East Texas. Scrat is a 14-week-old Chihuahua who was surrendered by his owner. He's one of 19 that came in from a local veteran who was trying to do the right thing and help them all but got overwhelmed.
Your 9 Best Italian Food Options In and Around Longview, Texas
There is something that is so comforting about sitting down and eating a big pile of pasta or the delicious layers of lasagna from an Italian restaurant. Normally after consuming the meal, I will have to take a nap but honestly, I enjoy that part of the process too. Which is why I really liked that someone on social media asked the question, where do you go for the best Italian food around Longview, Texas?
Wow! Photos of the Winona, TX Elementary School After the Fire
As I was scrolling through social media just a few days ago I saw a collection of photos that grabbed my attention and they were taking in Winona, TX. The photos were in a Facebook group called Abandoned East Texas and the group was created in 2017 to post pictures and background information of abandoned place around our area. It didn’t take long for the photos to start getting lots of attention online so I reached out to the woman who posted them (Diana Dawson Hall) and she said that I could share them with you.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on US 59 outside SL 287 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A overhead sign has been struck on the southbound side of US 59 near Spence Street outside SL 287 in Lufkin, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The sign is going to be repaired by a crew, this means they’ll be closing a lane for an unknown amount of time. […]
Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week
TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew to be DNA tested
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the skeletal remains discovered by a work crew in July are to be DNA tested. According to authorities, the remains were sent to an anthropological lab a few days after they were discovered on July 27. This announcement comes after the first […]
KLTV
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.
KLTV
Trial continues for Longview man accused of drugging, killing woman
The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. High-speed chase from Garland ends on I-20 in Van Zandt County. Updated: 2 hours ago. A high-speed chase which began in Garland ended with three arrests after...
KLTV
Smith County fire marshal resigns
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has submitted his resignation. Brooks’ resignation is effective Oct. 1. Commissioners accepted the resignation in a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting. In a letter obtained by KLTV, Brooks cited a need to spend more time with family as...
KLTV
Residents, pets escape Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people and their pet escaped a house fire in Longview Tuesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Timpson Street in Longview shortly before 4 p.m. According to the Longview Fire Department, two residents were home when they heard a loud popping sound on their patio and found the front of the house was on fire. One resident grabbed a garden hose and kept the fire in check until LFD arrived. They got the fire under control quickly, but it had spread to the attic. LFD cut a hole in the roof for venting and put the fire out in a few minutes.
KLTV
2 separate shootings in Tyler injure man, juvenile
KLTV’s Sariah Bonds speaks with Henderson County Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley about a brand-new subdivision of tiny homes that has opened. Tuley speaks about what the county looks for to ensure the homes are suitable to live in. WebXtra: KLTV gets behind-the-scenes tour of Rose Complex construction. Smith...
Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
