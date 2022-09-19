ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos

Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
NFL
#Cowboys#Chargers#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Whitehouse Wildcat#Social Media#The Kansas City Chiefs
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts

The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Whiskey Riff

“I’m A Man, I’m 40!” – Mike Gundy Defends Quarterback With Epic Rant 15 Years Ago Today

Hands down, one of the most iconic moments in College Football history. In 2007, Mike Gundy was head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and at the press conference after their 4th game of the season, an electric 48-45 win over Texas Tech, he absolutely tore into the media over an article written in that morning’s newspaper about Bobby Reid, the opening day starter who had been benched after a bad loss to Troy the week before. You’ve probably listened […] The post “I’m A Man, I’m 40!” – Mike Gundy Defends Quarterback With Epic Rant 15 Years Ago Today first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
STILLWATER, OK
CBS Sports

Tom Brady vs. QB gauntlet: TB12 set to face Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes next two games

The "Godfather" movie franchise came out a half-century ago. One of the famous lines -- "keep your friends close and your enemies closer" -- rings true for Tom Brady today. I wonder if he circled Weeks 3 and 4 on the calendar when he unretired, as he's scheduled to face rivals Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in consecutive games, a set of matchups anyone would salivate over. That may be especially true, though, for Brady. Nobody can touch his GOAT status, but this could be his final chance to cement his bragging rights over his contemporaries, two quarterbacks consistently mentioned in the "best QB in the league" debates.
NFL
