Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos
Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Family Photos With Daughter Sterling
Sweet Sterling! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews became parents in February 2021 and have been documenting their lives with their little one ever since. The couple started dating in high school and got engaged in August 2020. The proposal came on the heels of Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win, and he told 610 Radio at […]
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
IN THIS ARTICLE
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) get back on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff (CBS). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he attends KC area high school football games
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts
The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giants seek first 3-0 start since '09, face Dallas Monday
DALLAS (1-1) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-0) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN OPENING LINE: Giants by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dallas 1-1, New York 2-0.
“I’m A Man, I’m 40!” – Mike Gundy Defends Quarterback With Epic Rant 15 Years Ago Today
Hands down, one of the most iconic moments in College Football history. In 2007, Mike Gundy was head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and at the press conference after their 4th game of the season, an electric 48-45 win over Texas Tech, he absolutely tore into the media over an article written in that morning’s newspaper about Bobby Reid, the opening day starter who had been benched after a bad loss to Troy the week before. You’ve probably listened […] The post “I’m A Man, I’m 40!” – Mike Gundy Defends Quarterback With Epic Rant 15 Years Ago Today first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady vs. QB gauntlet: TB12 set to face Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes next two games
The "Godfather" movie franchise came out a half-century ago. One of the famous lines -- "keep your friends close and your enemies closer" -- rings true for Tom Brady today. I wonder if he circled Weeks 3 and 4 on the calendar when he unretired, as he's scheduled to face rivals Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in consecutive games, a set of matchups anyone would salivate over. That may be especially true, though, for Brady. Nobody can touch his GOAT status, but this could be his final chance to cement his bragging rights over his contemporaries, two quarterbacks consistently mentioned in the "best QB in the league" debates.
Eagles look to improve to 3-0 at NFC East rival Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (2-0) at WASHINGTON (1-1) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox BETTING LINE: Eagles by 6½ according to FanDuel Sportsbook AGAINST THE SPREAD: Philadelphia 1-1; Washington 1-1
Former NFL player turned UFC fighter: Aaron Rodgers would fare better in MMA than Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes
Former NFL player turned UFC fighter Austen Lane weighed in on who would make the best MMA fighter: Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes?. As someone who has gone from the gauntlet of making an NFL roster to transitioning to an entirely new contact sport, Austen Lane is uniquely qualified to determine who would fare well in the Octagon.
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0