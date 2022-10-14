ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers free Arkansas voter ballot guide

By Alex Kienlen
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A free non-partisan breakdown of ballot issues is available for Arkansas voters.

The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service’s Public Policy Center issued its voter ballot guide for the Nov. 8 general election . The 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter guide contains a breakdown of each ballot issue and its implications for voters.

The breakdowns include exactly what happens with a “for” or “against” vote for a particular issue and where to find additional information. It also includes a verbatim of each issue as it will appear on the ballot.

Arkansas has four issues proposed for the November ballot:

  • Issue 1 : Giving State Senators and Representatives Authority to Call Special Legislative Sessions
  • Issue 2 : Requiring 60% Voter Approval for Constitutional Amendments and Citizen-Proposed State Laws
  • Issue 3 : Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment
  • Issue 4 : Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment

Currently, Issue 4 remains under review by the Arkansas Supreme Court . It will appear on the ballot, but votes may or may not count depending upon the court’s ruling.

The guide concludes with the opportunity to take a survey on the quality of the publication.

