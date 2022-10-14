University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers free Arkansas voter ballot guide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A free non-partisan breakdown of ballot issues is available for Arkansas voters.
The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service’s Public Policy Center issued its voter ballot guide for the Nov. 8 general election . The 2022 Arkansas Ballot Issue Voter guide contains a breakdown of each ballot issue and its implications for voters.
The breakdowns include exactly what happens with a “for” or “against” vote for a particular issue and where to find additional information. It also includes a verbatim of each issue as it will appear on the ballot.November election is 50 days out: What dates do Arkansans need to know before the general election
Arkansas has four issues proposed for the November ballot:
- Issue 1 : Giving State Senators and Representatives Authority to Call Special Legislative Sessions
- Issue 2 : Requiring 60% Voter Approval for Constitutional Amendments and Citizen-Proposed State Laws
- Issue 3 : Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment
- Issue 4 : Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment
Currently, Issue 4 remains under review by the Arkansas Supreme Court . It will appear on the ballot, but votes may or may not count depending upon the court’s ruling.Poll shows more Arkansans are FOR recreational marijuana than AGAINST
