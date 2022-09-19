Norwalk City Council Remains Proactive in Fight to Combat Homelessness

Norwalk, CA – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) published the results of the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. According to the results, there were 311 homeless people in the City of Norwalk. Due to the pandemic, there was no PIT Homeless Count in 2021. The recent count shows a reversal from previous counts that reached a low of 168 homeless residents in 2020. Homelessness in the Gateway Cities region continues to be a great concern and it is a priority for the city.

“For years the City Council had taken a proactive approach in creating novel solutions tailored for our City to meet the needs of this issue head-on,” stated Mayor Rick Ramirez.

In April 2018, the City of Norwalk had sought an aggressive approach to homelessness by adopting the Plan to Prevent and Combat Homelessness. This plan included the creation of the Homeless Task Force, comprised of a multi-agency partnership, and the Homeless Operation Prevention and Engagement (H.O.P.E.) team (part of the Norwalk Public Safety Department). The pilot H.O.P.E. team program began in March 2018 to increase engagement with homeless individuals and to direct them to resources provided by other agencies.

“The City noticed a marked improvement on how it dealt with the homeless population. Our numbers of those on the street began to drop almost immediately,” said Mayor Ramirez. “However, that all changed during the pandemic when our city was forced to deal with the consequences of having a Project Roomkey (PRK) and Project Homekey (PHK) site placed here by the County of Los Angeles. In fact, we had the largest PRK site in the Gateway Cities region,” stated Mayor Ramirez.

The City of Norwalk had a PRK site at the 210-room Saddleback Hotel, located at 12500 Firestone Blvd., that operated from May 7, 2020 through August 4, 2021. PRK was a state-initiated program that temporarily housed people experiencing homelessness. When initially forced on the City, the City Council voted unanimously in April 2020, to impose a temporary ban to prevent motel conversions for PRK without prior City approval. The county then sued the City and in April 2020 a judge issued a temporary restraining order directing the City to comply with the state and county.

“What ensued was an influx of homeless population from outside the City. As a result, the Council had to approve additional funding for both the Public Safety Department and Social Services Department to strengthen supportive services,” said Mayor Ramirez. “It was unfortunate that this program had a high abandonment rate, that resulted in over 300 former participants being unaccounted for and left to roam on the streets. This was consistent with other areas in the region that also had a county run program within their city limits,” stated Mayor Ramirez.

The City Council made efforts to combat this problem in the Fiscal Year 2021/2022 General Fund, as operating expenditures were increased to further enhance services, primarily under the Public Safety’s H.O.P.E. team and Social Services Department. This resulted in an overall operating budget increase of $7.6 million, or 15%. The budget also increased the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Contract by 5%.

In June 2021, the City Council recognized the importance and successes of the H.O.P.E. team and approved the addition of a second full-time H.O.P.E. team that worked into the evenings to provide dedicated homeless engagement seven days a week.

Additionally, in June 2022, the City Council voted to enhance City services under the Social Services Department by adding evening/weekend coverage to work concurrently with the H.O.P.E. team. This allowed the City to have ample homeless support services seven days a week.

“Despite the hurdles thrown upon us, these efforts show that the City of Norwalk is doing its part in combatting homelessness in the region. Our residents want to see these numbers decrease, and the council has aggressively sought efforts to that end. We are confident these efforts of providing resources to tackle this issue will succeed,” said Mayor Ramirez.

