Highland Park, IL

Highland Park body found along Lake Michigan shoreline ID'd

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

A man found dead on Lake Michigan's north suburban shoreline on Saturday morning, who was killed in a "violent confrontation," has been identified, Lake County officials said.

Matthew Ascaridis, 45, of Highland Park was found about 5:10 a.m. Saturday, when Highland Park police responded to a report of an unconscious person on the shoreline in the 0-100 block of Cliff Road, officials said.

The 45-year-old went outside to speak with individuals who were being loud on the lakeshore shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

He was killed in a violent confrontation that followed, a preliminary investigation showed.

Two other men involved in the confrontation, 20 and 18 years old, were injured, police said. They were hospitalized and are speaking with investigators.

The Lake County Forest Preserve Police Department continues to investigate.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

CBS Chicago

What happened to a Highland Park man who died from 'suspicious injuries' over the weekend?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mystery, unsolved on the lakeshore near Highland Park.A 45-year-old man died from what's being called "suspicious injuries." CBS 2 has learned the last two people to see him alive-are behind bars, but not for murder.CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the questions washing ashore."It's a very, very in-depth investigation. When somebody dies from a homicide, there is no stone that's left unturned. Investigators look at everything," said Deputy Chief Chris Covelli, Lake County Major Crime Task Force.From their homes on the aptly named Cliff Road, homeowners get daily doses of Lake Michigan's majesty. But sometimes they pick...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wlip.com

More Questions Than Answers in Highland Park Area Killing

(Highland Park, IL) A man who was found dead over the weekend in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve has been identified, but his manner of death remains unknown. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning near the Lake Michigan shore line. Authorities say the 45-year-old confronted some people a few hours earlier after they were being loud, and a violent confrontation took place. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Ascaridis died of “multiple injuries” but shared no further details. One person believed to be involved in the incident, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban of Highland Park was arrested and charged after a gun with no serial number was found in his residence…the gun was not believed to be used during the confrontation. He was hit with a 100-thousand-dollar bond on Monday. An 18-year-old male was also said to be involved in the confrontation, but is currently facing no charges. The investigation is ongoing.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGNtv.com

New Severe Thunderstorm Warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Will counties; valid until 7:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 614 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 613 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WHEATON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIND DAMAGE. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...SOCIAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC REPORTS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE, CICERO, HAMMOND, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ROMEOVILLE, CALUMET CITY, WOODRIDGE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, CHICAGO LAWN, ENGLEWOOD, SOUTH SHORE AND ROSELAND. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, TOYOTA PARK, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, HAWTHORNE PARK, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Weekend Deaths in Grayslake, Fort Sheridan Under Investigation

(Grayslake, IL) One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Grayslake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started Saturday morning when they were called to a Grayslake area emergency room about a 23-year-old deceased shooting victim. An investigation showed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving along Washington Street near the College of Lake County, when someone in another vehicle opened fire…striking the man. The driver immediately rushed him to the ER, but rescue workers could not resuscitate him. No other information about the shooting has been released at this point…and authorities are still looking into the case.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person fatally struck by train in suburban Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A person was fatally struck by a train in suburban Mount Prospect Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:13 p.m., Mount Prospect police received calls saying that a pedestrian was struck by an outbound express Metra commuter train at the rail crossing near Emerson Street and Northwest Highway, authorities said.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
