NYC Landmarks Will Light Up In Green Tonight For Climate Week

Hosted by international non-profit Climate Group, NYC’s Climate Week is the largest global climate event of its kind. Working to unite influential world leaders with the United Nations General Assembly and the City of New York, this year’s event is all about ‘ Getting It Done.’

It will run from Monday, September 19th to Sunday, September 25th , marking its 14th anniversary. NYC landmarks will light up in green tonight to celebrate.

Look to NYC skies tonight and catch the Empire State Building glowing in green. The spectacle should be visible from sunset (6:58 p.m. today) until 2 a.m. According to NYC The Official Guide, additional participating landmarks include Rockefeller Center⁠, One Vanderbilt⁠, One World Trade Center⁠, Javits Center⁠, One Five One, One Bryant Park⁠, Weylin, Empire Outlets⁠, Pier 17, Sven⁠ and The Coney Island Parachute Drop.

“Climate Week NYC inspires, amplifies and provides a global platform for connection and discussion,” shares their website . Over the course of seven days, Climate Week NYC will host engaging events, kicking off with the Opening Ceremony that will be back in person on Monday, September 19th.

Throughout the week, more than 500 events will take place in NYC and around the globe. Themes focusing on built environment, energy, environmental justice, transport, finance, sustainable living, nature, policy, and industry and food will be explored by citizens, state and government officials, CEOs, and society leaders. Find the official events calendar here .

Learn more about Climate Week and how you can get involved on their website here .