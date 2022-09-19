ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ennis, TX

Dallas Cowboys score a touchdown at the McAllen airport

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City officials announce McAllen International Airport as the designated South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys. Known as America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys are partnering with McAllen to create year-round fan experiences to connect travelers flying nonstop to Dallas and away game destinations. “We...
MCALLEN, TX
Athens High School announces homecoming court

Athens High School names their 2022 Homecoming Court during halftime of their football game Sept. 16 against Kaufman. The 2022 Athens Homecoming Queen Hailey Miranda (from left) stands with Junior Princess Ximena Hermosillo, Sophomore Duchess Brylie Davila and Freshman Duchess Teneja Chancellor.
ATHENS, TX
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
FRISCO, TX
Rockwall installs patriotic welcome to visitors with giant flag

ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) – Have you seen it? As visitors enter the City of Rockwall, they will now be welcomed by a larger than life statement for all who visit. The City of Rockwall has installed an impressive 190’ flagpole to fly an American flag on a site at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Rd. / Village Dr. This project will serve as a patriotic entry feature to the City for many years to come.
ROCKWALL, TX
Here's What Sold at Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Garage No-Reserve Auction

Richard Rawlings, a Dallas car customizer known for his starring role in Discovery Channel’s reality show Fast N’ Loud, collected over $1 million after selling 28 vehicles in his vintage car collection. His no-reserve auction that began Sept. 7 was intended to liquidate cars, trucks and motorcycles that...
DALLAS, TX
Reunion Tower is dimming its lights to protect migrating birds

DALLAS - Reunion Tower's iconic lights will not be as bright for the next few weeks. The tower is dimming its lights by 50 percent from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10 to protect birds migrating south through North Texas. Lights, like the ones on...
DALLAS, TX
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas

Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
DALLAS, TX
Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames

Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
ALLEN, TX

