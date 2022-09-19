ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gas Me Up: Vic Mensa Gives Out $10K Gas & 93 Boyz “Gas” In Chicago

By D.L. Chandler
 3 days ago

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty


Vic Mensa has always presented himself as a man of the people, and he made good on that distinction over the weekend. While posted up in his hometown of Chicago, Vic handed out gas to 200 cars and also threw in a little, ahem, “gas” from his new cannabis brand.

TMZ reports that Vic Mensa, 29, visited a gas station in the Southside neighborhood where he grew up and handed out around $10,000 in gas, and then threw in some greenery from his new 93 Boyz brand, the first Black-owned cannabis brand in the state.

As reported by the outlet, one woman rolled up to the station with just five bucks hoping to make it stretch to get her granddaughter to work. The timing of Mensa’s giveaway was impeccable. Mensa also handed out pre-rolled joints for the people as recreational cannabis is legal in the state of Illinois.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Vic and longtime cohort Chance The Rapper would be putting on a festival in the African nation of Ghana next year titled the Black Star Line Festival. The pair also appeared as the featured act on King Promise’s track “Run To You” from the 5 Star album from the Ghanaian artist.

Salute to Vic Mensa and the 93 Boyz crew for spreading love in Chicago the right way.

