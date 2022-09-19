Read full article on original website
Related
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Today the Queen and her beloved Prince Philip will be reunited in a 16ft deep burial chamber
THE sight of the Queen sitting alone in the empty pews beside the coffin of her beloved Prince Philip moved the world 18 months ago. This afternoon, Her Majesty will finally be beside her “liege man” in the royal vault, when she makes the same passage through the 1,000-year-old quire of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Attend Queen's Funeral with Royals from Around the World
The world's royals are grieving Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. Charlene, 44, held the arm of her husband, 64, as they walked into the ancient church for the somber service, which...
Charles in Tears as Royals Sing 'God Save The King' During Queen's Funeral
King Charles III shed tears while members of the royal family and congregation at the committal service for the body of Queen Elizabeth II took place on Monday, with the monarch being visibly moved while "God Save The King" was sung in its closing stages. The 73-year-old king was shown...
Royal family releases new photo of Queen Elizabeth II after funeral
The 96-year-old monarch was laid to rest following a state funeral on Sept. 19.
Why Prince Philip's Body Will Be Moved Next To The Queen After Her Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved monarch, has passed away at 96. The royal family's official Twitter account confirmed the sad news, noting she "died peacefully at Balmoral" following extensive reports about Her Majesty's rapidly declining health. Now that Her Majesty's death has been officially announced, a strict set of procedures...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects
William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
King Charles heads to Balmoral to 'quietly grieve' Queen as family release unseen image of monarch hiking in Scotland, the 'place she loved most' - as palace source reveals how royals shed tears for Her Majesty at private burial
King Charles has landed in Scotland to privately mourn his mother on the Balmoral estate where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side, MailOnline can reveal today. The monarch left RAF Northolt on the private jet he used during his tour of the UK following Her Majesty's death and touched down in Aberdeen this lunchtime. The Queen Consort, Camilla, is with him.
Prince William and Kate's Aristocratic Friend Rose Hanbury at Queen Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend Rose Hanbury arrived at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of a procession involving the new Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate will walk into Westminster Abbey followed by their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as Britain prepares to remember its longest-reigning monarch at around 11am London time.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral in Photos: The Biggest Moments
It was the first time in history that cameras were allowed to record inside the funeral of a British monarch, capturing the impressive formalities and gravity of the day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Live Updates: Coffin Comes to Rest at Windsor Castle
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II began on Monday at 11:00 am local time in London’s Westminster Abbey. Stay up to date with these live updates:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon. She will soon be buried alongside her late husband.
Why Windsor Castle, where the queen will be buried, is an important place for the royals
The site of the final resting place for Queen Elizabeth II is one she always thought of as home. The queen's coffin was showered with roses from well-wishers as it was transported in a hearse to Windsor Castle on Monday, where a funeral service was held for the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
Prince Andrew Granted Exception to Wear Military Uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Vigil, Prince Harry Not Allowed
All eyes continue to be on the British royal family following Queen Elizabeth II’s death — and new dress code details are raising eyebrows. Buckingham Palace confirmed to several outlets on Monday, September 12, that Prince Andrew, who served 22 years in the Royal Navy, was granted permission to wear his military uniform for his late mother’s final vigil “as a special mark of respect.” (The palace has yet to confirm who will attend the vigil and when it will be held.)
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
How the royal family are spending the week of mourning after the Queen's funeral
Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly back in California, while royals in the UK carry out engagements on behalf of King Charles.
Princess Diana’s Brother Charles Spencer Joins Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: What He Wore to Windsor
Representing his family. Princess Diana‘s brother Charles Spencer joined the British royals in honoring Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral. The 58-year-old author gave a small glimpse of his outfit via Instagram on Monday, September 19. “Wearing these at Windsor today, with great sadness and pride,” he captioned a photo of a pair of gold cufflinks. The accessories had the queen’s initials “ER” on the front, along with a crown and the Roman numerals II.
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
Comments / 0