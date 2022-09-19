ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
tickerreport.com

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Cisco Systems

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cisco Systems CSCO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cisco Systems. The company has an average price target of $52.92 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $44.00.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AutoZone, CrowdStrike, Estee Lauder, Morgan Stanley, Nvidia, Western Digital and More

The futures were trading lower after the Federal Reserve delivered the expected 75-basis-point increase raising the federal funds rate to 3.00% to 3.25%. All the major indexes closed lower after the announcement in the afternoon. Now investors will be waiting until early November, when the Federal Open Market Committee meets again. It is expected that if inflation starts to back up some from the current red-hot levels, the next increases may be lowered to 50 basis points, but the reality is that Fed Chair Jay Powell is going to keep his foot on the interest rate gas pedal until we see a significant decline.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Csco#Csco#Blackrock Inc#Ivc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cisco Systems Inc#Ivc Wealth Advisors#Norges Bank#Vanguard Group Inc#State Street Corp
Dividend Strategists

3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy in September 2022

We have seen the stock market trading at crazy valuations for many years. This year's correction brings some great opportunities for investors looking for good deals. I've identified three undervalued stocks that could be great addition to your portfolio. BlackRock (BLK) Dividend yield: 2.90%. Dividend growth since: 2010. P/E ratio:...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw $9 billion wiped off its Apple stake on Tuesday - as the iPhone maker shed $154 billion of market value in a single day

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway saw the value of its Apple stake drop by $9 billion on Tuesday. Apple shares fell 6% as stocks tanked, slashing the iPhone maker's market cap by $154 billion. The one-day drop in Apple's market value was the sixth-largest in US stock-market history. Warren Buffett's Berkshire...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
msn.com

Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)

In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) shares draw buyers ahead of ASX holiday

Trajan Group stock has declined steeply from its recent high, and is now drawing interest from investors looking to snap up good value ASX shares ahead of the market holiday. Trajan Group (ASX:TRJ) shares rose as much as 6% during morning trading, hitting an intraday high of AU$2.14. Rising alongside Trajan was cloud software provider Ansarada Group Ltd. (ASX:AND).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for iRhythm Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

Nvidia isn't in great health right now, but its rival Advanced Micro Devices isn't slowing down. Palo Alto Networks is taking advantage of the fast-growing cybersecurity market, and should sustain its momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy