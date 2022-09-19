Read full article on original website
Ledger Independent
Liess named MCEM director
Tony Liess has been named director of the Mason County Emergency Management. Liess replaces Clay Buser who resigned to accept a position with EnviroFlight. Buser served as director for about four years and led the county through the COVID-19 pandemic. Liess comes to the position with extensive experience, according to...
Ledger Independent
Student awarded the Jerry Gore Scholarship
The Jerry Gore Scholarship Fund, a board formed in 2017 to preserve the educational and historical legacy of local historian Jerry Gore, named 18-year-old Annelise Simpson, a recent graduate of Mason County High School, its 2022 $1000 scholarship awardee. Simpson, the daughter of Christopher and Lisa Berry of Maysville, received...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
wdrb.com
Sweet donation! 50,000 pounds of candy donated to Kentucky food banks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Talk about a sweet donation! Food banks in Kentucky are getting more than 50,000 pounds of candy. Perfetti Van Melle, maker of candies like Airheads and Mentos, is treating Kentucky food pantries with more than 54,000 pounds of candy. Two truckloads of Airheads and Fruit-tella gummies...
Ledger Independent
MCTC Celebrates Achievements, Promotions and Years of Service
The administration of Maysville Community and Technical College marked achievements, promotions and years of service by its faculty and staff during their recent college-wide convocation held on August 26. Recognition as follows:. YEARS OF SERVICE. 5 Years of Service – Trevor Applegate, Dawn Greenfield, Michael McNutt, John Riffe, Brady Shultz,...
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
Ledger Independent
In fundraising, Father knew best
An unsolicited solicitation package from Boys Town arrived by mail the other day, earlier and bulkier than usual. I’ve given to a lot of charities, but the Nebraska-based organization, founded in 1917 by Father Edward Flanagan, has never been one of them. Yet, the volume of free stuff they sent this year made me wonder about the effectiveness of guilt-driven marketing.
hazard-herald.com
Countries Kentucky imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Kentucky imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Kentucky. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wpsdlocal6.com
More than 100 archaeological sites in Kentucky featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Optometrist needed to help give out glasses in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holland Kendall made it his mission to help get eyeglasses to those in need, and now he's asking for an optometrist to help him out in eastern Kentucky. Kendall Vision Ministry has been making the trip out to eastern Kentucky every year since 2003, but this year its even more important to help those affected by the flooding that hit earlier this year.
WKYT 27
World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
Ledger Independent
Fernleaf Homemakers Club discussed multiple projects at monthly meeting
Fernleaf Homemakers held their regular meeting on Wednesday Sept. 14, 11 a.m. at Buck’s Grill in downtown Maysville. The meeting was called to order by President Ann Porter with the opening thought “A day without a friend is like a honey pot without a single drop of honey”. We had our pledge to the American Flag and Marilyn Deatley gave the prayer.
foxlexington.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
WKYT 27
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five current and former University of Kentucky football players are suing three members of the Lexington Police Department. Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing burglary charges in connection with a March 2021 fight at a frat party. Those charges were later dropped by a Fayette County grand jury. If indicted, each player could have faced 10 years in prison.
wymt.com
Interim committee addresses Kentucky’s teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky needs to think of innovative ways to get more teachers into the classroom...at least, that is what education leaders told lawmakers in an interim committee Tuesday. That is a process that could even start while potential teachers are still in high school. The director of...
agdaily.com
2 farmers with 1971 grain carts win Kinze anniversary contest
We all want to squeeze as much life as possible out of our farm machinery and implements, and in some cases, that means going more than just years or decades: It means lasting generations. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart, the company launched a contest in 2021 to find the oldest one still in production. Turns out, there are two Kinze carts going back to that first year.
Entry fees waived on National Public Lands Day in Kentucky this weekend
Sept. 24 is National Public Lands Day when entry fees are waived at federal public lands. There are at least 10 volunteer events around Ky.
WKYT 27
Shady Rays sets sights on food insecurity in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunglass outfit Shady Rays has partnered with a local food bank this month to provide meals for hungry Kentuckians. This week, they’re offering a deal to customers who support their efforts. Team member William Mayo says Shady Rays has set its sights on food insecurity...
wdrb.com
Kentucky, Indiana attorneys general warn that tracking gun sales could violate privacy laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana's attorneys general are urging credit card companies to avoid tracking purchases of guns and ammunition. Attorneys General Daniel Cameron and Todd Rokita signed onto a 24-state coalition that warns banks, American Express, Mastercard and Visa that tracking guns and ammo purchases may violate privacy laws.
The Daily South
Kentucky Woman Becomes Air National Guard's First Female F-35 Pilot
Earlier this month a Kentucky native made history by becoming the first woman to pilot an F-35 fighter jet for the Air National Guard. First Lieutenant Kelsey Flannery is a 30-year-old former boxing instructor from Kentucky. According to the Air National Guard, she has spent the last three years training to pilot the F-35A Lightning II.
