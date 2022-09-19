ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period.
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
msn.com

Graphic Packaging stock gains after 33% boost to dividend lifts yield above the S&P 500

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. hiked up 0.9%, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, after the consumer packaging provider said it raised its quarterly dividend by 33%. The new dividend of 10.0 cents a share, up from 7.5 cents a share, will be payable Jan. 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2022. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate raises the implied dividend yield to 1.90% from 1.43%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.76%. Graphic Packaging's stock has gained 7.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has dropped 21.1%.
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 22, 2022

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Boston Properties Inc BXP from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Boston Properties showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Properties shows a 52-week-high of $133.11 and a 52-week-low of $77.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.47.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
