Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AutoZone, CrowdStrike, Estee Lauder, Morgan Stanley, Nvidia, Western Digital and More
The futures were trading lower after the Federal Reserve delivered the expected 75-basis-point increase raising the federal funds rate to 3.00% to 3.25%. All the major indexes closed lower after the announcement in the afternoon. Now investors will be waiting until early November, when the Federal Open Market Committee meets again. It is expected that if inflation starts to back up some from the current red-hot levels, the next increases may be lowered to 50 basis points, but the reality is that Fed Chair Jay Powell is going to keep his foot on the interest rate gas pedal until we see a significant decline.
Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AutoZone, Etsy, Luminar, Nike, Norwegian Cruise, PayPal, Western Digital, Weyerhaeuser and More
Wednesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included AutoZone, EOG Resources, Etsy, Huntsman, Luminar Technologies, Nike, Norwegian Cruise Line, PayPal, Pioneer Natural Resources, Western Digital and Weyerhaeuser.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
tickerreport.com
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period.
FedEx (FDX) Earnings Warning: Recession Harbinger or Single-Stock Hiccup?
Investors have plenty of worries – chief among them inflation and a potential recession. But the engine that ultimately drives the stock market is corporate profits. As long as earnings growth stays on track, then corporate America—and by extension, your stock portfolio—remains on solid ground. Which is...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today
DexCom, Meta Platforms, and Comcast are all top growth stocks. Yet, all three are down big this year as investors have pulled back. All have growth catalysts that will likely lift their shares higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Stocks Edge Lower, Ford, UnitedHealth, Apple And Housing Data In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 20:. U.S. equity futures edged lower again Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. The chances of a 75 basis point rate hike...
tipranks.com
Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)
In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
Motley Fool
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Novavax Price Target Cut By Around 80%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $129 For NIKE
Morgan Stanley cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $149 to $129. NIKE shares fell 0.6% to $99.20 on Thursday. B of A Securities raised the price target on General Mills, Inc. GIS from $74 to $81. General Mills shares rose 1.2% to $80.70 on Thursday. Truist Securities...
tipranks.com
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Gains After Solid Forecast
Investors cheered Salesforce’s medium-term sales and margin outlook. Salesforce projects double-digit revenue growth through 2026. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) provided an upbeat medium-term revenue and margin outlook, following which its stock gained 1.3% in the after-hours of trade. The cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) tech provider expects its top line to reach $50 billion by 2026, implying a CAGR of 17%. Further, it expects a 270 basis points improvement in its two-year adjusted operating margin.
Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
Market Volatility Increases Sharply Ahead Of Fed's Rate Decision
U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, ahead of the much-awaited interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve. Markets are fully pricing a rate hike of at least 75 basis points at the end of Fed's policy meeting, with some of the traders also expecting a whopping 100 bps hike. The benchmark S&P 500 index has tumbled around 19% so far this year, settling below the $3,900 level for the third consecutive session.
msn.com
Graphic Packaging stock gains after 33% boost to dividend lifts yield above the S&P 500
Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. hiked up 0.9%, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, after the consumer packaging provider said it raised its quarterly dividend by 33%. The new dividend of 10.0 cents a share, up from 7.5 cents a share, will be payable Jan. 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2022. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate raises the implied dividend yield to 1.90% from 1.43%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.76%. Graphic Packaging's stock has gained 7.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has dropped 21.1%.
Motley Fool
Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.
Nvidia isn't in great health right now, but its rival Advanced Micro Devices isn't slowing down. Palo Alto Networks is taking advantage of the fast-growing cybersecurity market, and should sustain its momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Will Palo Alto Networks Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2035?
The cybersecurity specialist looks set to sustain its terrific growth momentum over the next decade.
Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike
New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
Adobe plummets 15% after $20 billion deal to buy Figma and as earnings reveal soft 4th-quarter guidance
Adobe stock plunged 15% on Thursday after it announced a $20 billion deal to acquire Figma. Figma is a fast-growing collaborative design competitor that was last valued at $10 billion in 2021. Adobe expects the Figma deal to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share after 3 years. Adobe...
