tipranks.com

Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)

In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
tipranks.com

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Rises on Q1 Beat

Shares of consumer foods provider General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are on the up move in the pre-market trade today on the back of a robust first-quarter showing. Top-line rose 4% over the prior year to $4.7 billion. EPS of the company too jumped 13% over the prior year to $1.11. The figure comfortably beat analysts’ estimates of $1.
msn.com

GIS Stock Pops as General Mills Raises Full-Year Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after the food company increased its full-year guidance for fiscal 2023. That updated guidance has General Mills now expecting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth for the fiscal year to range from 2% to 5%. Previously, the company was expecting growth to be flat or up 3%.
msn.com

Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
msn.com

Graphic Packaging stock gains after 33% boost to dividend lifts yield above the S&P 500

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. hiked up 0.9%, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, after the consumer packaging provider said it raised its quarterly dividend by 33%. The new dividend of 10.0 cents a share, up from 7.5 cents a share, will be payable Jan. 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2022. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate raises the implied dividend yield to 1.90% from 1.43%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.76%. Graphic Packaging's stock has gained 7.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has dropped 21.1%.
WWD

Shareholder Demands Leadership Overhaul at Kohl’s

The pressure is back on at Kohl’s Corp. and this time it’s from longtime shareholder Ancora Holdings Group, which owns approximately 2.5 percent of the company’s stock. For the past 18 months, Ancora has kept its view on Kohl’s and its leadership quiet while privately communicating recommendations for reversing the trajectory of the business.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts But on Thursday, Ancora sent a letter to the Kohl’s board demanding the ouster of chairman Peter Boneparth and chief executive officer Michelle...
Benzinga

DXC Attracts Takeover Interest

DXC Technology Co DXC worked with advisers after receiving takeover interest. At least one private equity firm approached the IT service provider, Bloomberg reported. DXC clocked a 10.5% revenue decline to $3.71 billion in Q1 FY23, missing the consensus of $3.73 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus of $0.82.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
Benzinga

Sculptor Cap 10% Owner Sold $908K In Company Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU), 10% Owner at Sculptor Cap SCU, reported a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that (SCU) sold 179,400 shares of Sculptor Cap. The total transaction amounted to $908,464.
msn.com

Boeing, American Express share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop

Shares of Boeing and American Express are retreating Thursday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow was most recently trading 96 points lower (-0.3%), as shares of Boeing and American Express are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Boeing's shares have fallen $2.45, or 1.7%, while those of American Express have dropped $2.34, or 1.6%, combining for a roughly 32-point drag on the Dow. Walt Disney Honeywell International Inc. and Home Depot are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
