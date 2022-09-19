Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)
In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
tipranks.com
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Rises on Q1 Beat
Shares of consumer foods provider General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are on the up move in the pre-market trade today on the back of a robust first-quarter showing. Top-line rose 4% over the prior year to $4.7 billion. EPS of the company too jumped 13% over the prior year to $1.11. The figure comfortably beat analysts’ estimates of $1.
msn.com
GIS Stock Pops as General Mills Raises Full-Year Guidance
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after the food company increased its full-year guidance for fiscal 2023. That updated guidance has General Mills now expecting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth for the fiscal year to range from 2% to 5%. Previously, the company was expecting growth to be flat or up 3%.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stocks are set to be pummeled by more volatility as companies head into a season of weak earnings, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for more pain as corporate earnings are likely to weaken, Charles Schwab said. It pointed to a low rate beat-rate and low earnings growth estimates in the S&P 500 as cause for concern. Shares of companies that missed earnings estimates were down about 4% in the last...
msn.com
Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
FedEx (FDX) Earnings Warning: Recession Harbinger or Single-Stock Hiccup?
Investors have plenty of worries – chief among them inflation and a potential recession. But the engine that ultimately drives the stock market is corporate profits. As long as earnings growth stays on track, then corporate America—and by extension, your stock portfolio—remains on solid ground. Which is...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?
The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex
Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
msn.com
Graphic Packaging stock gains after 33% boost to dividend lifts yield above the S&P 500
Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. hiked up 0.9%, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, after the consumer packaging provider said it raised its quarterly dividend by 33%. The new dividend of 10.0 cents a share, up from 7.5 cents a share, will be payable Jan. 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2022. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate raises the implied dividend yield to 1.90% from 1.43%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.76%. Graphic Packaging's stock has gained 7.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has dropped 21.1%.
Stocks Edge Lower, Ford, UnitedHealth, Apple And Housing Data In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, September 20:. U.S. equity futures edged lower again Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields jumped to multi-year highs, as investors looked to the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting in Washington. The chances of a 75 basis point rate hike...
Shareholder Demands Leadership Overhaul at Kohl’s
The pressure is back on at Kohl’s Corp. and this time it’s from longtime shareholder Ancora Holdings Group, which owns approximately 2.5 percent of the company’s stock. For the past 18 months, Ancora has kept its view on Kohl’s and its leadership quiet while privately communicating recommendations for reversing the trajectory of the business.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts But on Thursday, Ancora sent a letter to the Kohl’s board demanding the ouster of chairman Peter Boneparth and chief executive officer Michelle...
AutoZone, Morgan Stanley, CBOE Global Markets And This Energy Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose AutoZone Inc AZO, saying there was a “nice beat on the top and bottom line, comps are up 6.2%.”. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended buying Devon Energy Corp DVN at the...
DXC Attracts Takeover Interest
DXC Technology Co DXC worked with advisers after receiving takeover interest. At least one private equity firm approached the IT service provider, Bloomberg reported. DXC clocked a 10.5% revenue decline to $3.71 billion in Q1 FY23, missing the consensus of $3.73 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 missed the consensus of $0.82.
Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points; Spero Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.01% to 30,180.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 11,093.30. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,772.95. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 0.4%...
Sculptor Cap 10% Owner Sold $908K In Company Stock
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU), 10% Owner at Sculptor Cap SCU, reported a large insider sell on September 21, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that (SCU) sold 179,400 shares of Sculptor Cap. The total transaction amounted to $908,464.
Novavax Price Target Cut By Around 80%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $129 For NIKE
Morgan Stanley cut the price target for NIKE, Inc. NKE from $149 to $129. NIKE shares fell 0.6% to $99.20 on Thursday. B of A Securities raised the price target on General Mills, Inc. GIS from $74 to $81. General Mills shares rose 1.2% to $80.70 on Thursday. Truist Securities...
msn.com
Boeing, American Express share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop
Shares of Boeing and American Express are retreating Thursday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow was most recently trading 96 points lower (-0.3%), as shares of Boeing and American Express are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Boeing's shares have fallen $2.45, or 1.7%, while those of American Express have dropped $2.34, or 1.6%, combining for a roughly 32-point drag on the Dow. Walt Disney Honeywell International Inc. and Home Depot are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
Comments / 0