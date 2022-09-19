ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times

Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
tickerreport.com

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period.
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
msn.com

Graphic Packaging stock gains after 33% boost to dividend lifts yield above the S&P 500

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co. hiked up 0.9%, to buck the selloff in the broader stock market, after the consumer packaging provider said it raised its quarterly dividend by 33%. The new dividend of 10.0 cents a share, up from 7.5 cents a share, will be payable Jan. 5, 2023 to shareholders of record on Dec. 15, 2022. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate raises the implied dividend yield to 1.90% from 1.43%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.76%. Graphic Packaging's stock has gained 7.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has dropped 21.1%.
TheStreet

Novavax Stock Slides As JPMorgan Slashes Price Target, Lowers Rating

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) shares moved sharply lower Thursday after analysts at JPMorgan lowered their rating and price target on the drugmaker following its decision to slash near-term sales forecasts. JPMorgan analyst Eric Joseph cut his rating on the stock to 'underweight', from 'neutral', while slashing his price target by more...
Motley Fool

General Electric Investors Will Be Rewarded for Their Patience

There's no problem with end demand in aviation and healthcare. The issue is finding a way to deliver on its orders and backlog. The company continues to suffer from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Nocera NCRA shares rose 9.0% to $2.18 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 87.3K shares is 123.6% of Nocera's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. Hudson Technologies HDSN shares rose...
