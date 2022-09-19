ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dividend Strategists

3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy in September 2022

We have seen the stock market trading at crazy valuations for many years. This year's correction brings some great opportunities for investors looking for good deals. I've identified three undervalued stocks that could be great addition to your portfolio. BlackRock (BLK) Dividend yield: 2.90%. Dividend growth since: 2010. P/E ratio:...
msn.com

Is Masco Corporation (MAS) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
tipranks.com

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Rises on Q1 Beat

Shares of consumer foods provider General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are on the up move in the pre-market trade today on the back of a robust first-quarter showing. Top-line rose 4% over the prior year to $4.7 billion. EPS of the company too jumped 13% over the prior year to $1.11. The figure comfortably beat analysts’ estimates of $1.
ValueWalk

General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility

General Mills is a value relative to its peers in the consumer staples group. The company reported $4.72 billion in net revenue for a gain of 4.0% over last year. General Mills not only delivered solid results for Q3 but also gave very favorable guidance. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is no...
Benzinga

General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 12-16

Last week, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY experienced its third-largest decline since January, ushering in a wave of selling and bearish sentiment. A series of macroeconomic figures seem to have exacerbated the selling last week, including a worse-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) report and an increase in the federal budget debt.
Benzinga

D.R. Horton And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Nocera NCRA shares rose 9.0% to $2.18 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 87.3K shares is 123.6% of Nocera's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. Hudson Technologies HDSN shares rose...
24/7 Wall St.

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Coinbase, FedEx, Hertz, McDonald's, Roblox, Schlumberger and More

The futures were crushed as shell-shocked investors return to the scene of the crime after the markets closed down big-time across the board Friday, completing the fourth straight week of stock market losses. All the major indexes were pounded, and with investors anticipating a minimum of a 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate on Wednesday, we could be in for more turbulence this week.
Benzinga

Accenture, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 1.7% to $260.93 in after-hours trading.
tipranks.com

Two financial stocks with a ‘Perfect 10’ on TipRanks Smart Score tool

Financial companies Man Group and TP ICAP have earned a perfect score of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score tool. In the midst of global financial market chaos, TipRanks’ tools serve as a guiding light for investors, and one of the most powerful is the TipRanks Smart Score, which assigns a rating to the stocks between one and ten based on eight key factors.
