Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if the US Slips Into a Recession
Considering the persistently high inflation, the Fed will likely announce another aggressive interest rate hike this week. Amid growing recession concerns, investing in quality dividend-paying stocks Walmart (WMT), Pfizer (PFE),...
Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
If dividend growth is the goal, these stocks should be on your radar for retirement.
Stock Market Could Plunge: These 7 Dividend Aristocrats Can Survive the Fall
Given the looming potential for massive downside as interest rates head higher, these seven Dividend Aristocrat stocks in defensive sectors that look poised to do well for the rest of 2022 and into next year make a ton of sense for nervous investors now.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
My 2 Top Dividend Stocks for September
These beaten-down income stocks are primed to shine in these troubled times.
60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks
A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now
Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep
Target and Altria look well positioned to continue rewarding investors.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
ETF Battles: Growth Stocks vs. S&P 500? It's Vanguard vs. State Street. Which Is The Better Choice For Stock Market Investors?
Note: If you're a frequent follower or reader of this site, you know that I often post ETF Guide's "ETF Battles" web series episodes. They've always included a roster of high level judges to assess and measure the ETFs featured, which is why I was excited to be invited to participate in ETF Battles as a judge!
Motley Fool
Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?
Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
tipranks.com
ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times
Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street
GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value
The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Analyst: S&P 500 Breaks Below Key Technical Support Level As It Enters Its Most Bearish Period Of The Year
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.1% on Monday after a horrendous performance last week. Investors were spooked by a higher-than expected CPI inflation number, and Bank of America analyst Stephen Suttmeier said Friday that the next couple of weeks may be very difficult for the market.
This Investment Strategy Has Made Money 103 Out of 103 Times
Forget bear markets! This seemingly foolproof investing strategy requires nothing more than patience.
Want To Invest Like The World's Largest Hedge Fund? 2 High Yielders That Are Recession Proof
With macroeconomic conditions remaining uncertain, billionaire Ray Dalio called for a 20% downside in equities if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to 4.5%. His hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, holds some 985 positions. The dividend stocks mentioned below are Dalio’s top two positions. Considering Bridgewater is the world's largest...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Today
DexCom, Meta Platforms, and Comcast are all top growth stocks. Yet, all three are down big this year as investors have pulled back. All have growth catalysts that will likely lift their shares higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Comments / 0