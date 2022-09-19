Read full article on original website
tickerreport.com
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda will repay $200 million in crypto to bankrupt lender Voyager - after the crash hit dollar values
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda plans to give crypto worth $200 million to Voyager to pay off a loan. The loan was worth $377 million before the crypto slump, which helped push lender Voyager into bankruptcy. Alameda agreed to make the payment in bitcoin, ether and seven smaller cryptos by the end...
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
zycrypto.com
Nasdaq Scales Up Crypto Ambitions By Introducing Custody Service For Institutional Players
Nasdaq is preparing to launch its crypto custody service to capitalize on the rising interest in crypto among institutional clients. Nasdaq is delving deeper into crypto. According to a press release on Tuesday, the second-biggest stock exchange in the world is betting big on crypto in hopes of cashing in on the increasing demand from institutional-grade crypto investors amid the ongoing bear market.
cryptopotato.com
Despite the Bear Market, JPMorgan Will Keep Providing Crypto Services
Takis Georgakopoulos said the crypto winter has not changed JPMorgan’s approach to the industry. The leading financial services company – JPMorgan Chase & Co. – revealed that its clients have drastically dropped their interest in using cryptocurrencies as a payment method in the past few months. However,...
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
CoinDesk
Hacked Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Has $200M in Outstanding DeFi Debt
Cryptocurrency market maker Wintermute, the victim of Tuesday's $160 million hack, has over $200 million in outstanding DeFi debt to several counterparties, according to on-chain data. The largest debt involves a $92 million tether (USDT) loan issued by TrueFi, which is due to mature on Oct. 15. Wintermute's loan book...
Motley Fool
Will MercadoLibre Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?
MercadoLibre grew its revenue nearly twice as rapidly as Amazon over the past five years. Plenty more growth is possible as Latin America’s e-commerce and digital payment penetration rates rise. It will likely generate much bigger gains than Amazon through the end of the decade. You’re reading a free...
USD Coin, America's 'Stable' Cryptocurrency, Explained
Robinhood, the popular and contentious online financial trading platform, has officially added the first "stablecoin" to the list of cryptocurrencies it supports. On Tuesday, Robinhood announced that it was adding USD Coin to its trading platform, tweeting out the news alongside a link to the coins page on its site. Mostly known for allowing users to trade stocks, Robinhood also currently supports 17 cryptocurrencies for trading, including popular options like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptos declined a day before the U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision. Insights: Should the Ethereum network be subject to U.S. securities law? That question is at the heart of an SEC case against crypto promoter Ian Balina. Catch the...
Shareholder Demands Leadership Overhaul at Kohl’s
The pressure is back on at Kohl’s Corp. and this time it’s from longtime shareholder Ancora Holdings Group, which owns approximately 2.5 percent of the company’s stock. For the past 18 months, Ancora has kept its view on Kohl’s and its leadership quiet while privately communicating recommendations for reversing the trajectory of the business.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts But on Thursday, Ancora sent a letter to the Kohl’s board demanding the ouster of chairman Peter Boneparth and chief executive officer Michelle...
What crisis? High-stakes crypto lending looks here to stay
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - On May 11, Scott Odell, an analyst at British crypto lender Blockchain.com, instant messaged Edward Zhao of Three Arrows Capital asking that the Singapore hedge fund repay at least part of a $270 million loan.
Messari raises $35M to expand ‘Bloomberg of crypto’ ambitions
Not bad for a Two Bit Idiot. The “idiot” in question is Ryan Selkis, who uses the tongue-in-cheek monicker for his popular Twitter account, and who just raised a $35 million Series B round for Messari, the crypto data firm he founded in 2018. The funding round, led...
CNBC
The market right now is overwhelmingly bearishly positioned, says Virtus' Terranova
The traders look ahead to today's Fed announcement. With CNBC's Scott Cohn and the 'Halftime Report' traders, Requisite Capital's Bryn Talkington, Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova, Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi and Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe.
Harvest Announces Listing of Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF (HESG)
OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. The Class A Units of the Harvest ESG Equity Income Index ETF will commence trading on the TSX today under the following ticker symbol: HESG:TSX. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005139/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Hired Wall Street Traders to Test Proprietary Trading (Report)
Coinbase assumingly created a division and hired Wall Street professionals to conduct “proprietary” trading. The California-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – reportedly appointed at least four Wall Street traders and established a group to use the company’s own funds to trade cryptocurrencies. Undisclosed members of the platform described the activity as “proprietary” trading.
dailyhodl.com
Trading App Giant Robinhood Adds Stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) to Roster
Retail trading giant Robinhood just added top stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to its list of supported digital assets as the platform sees reduced trading activities due to the crypto winter. In a new announcement via Twitter, the company says that the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin is now included in its...
CoinDesk
New Crypto Exchange Aims to Bring What Old Crypto Hates: Wall Street Intermediaries
With more institutions becoming more involved in offering cryptocurrency to their big clients, a new crypto exchange assembled by Wall Street heavyweights wants to bring traditional finance into digital asset trading – by using intermediaries. Jamil Nazarali, CEO of crypto exchange EDX Markets, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on...
