The futures were lower on Friday, after another risk-off day for the stock market in which all the major indexes ended in the red. One thing is for sure, and that is investors will be more than ready for the Federal Reserve to go ahead and raise interest rates next Wednesday. The futures market is pricing in a 100% chance of a 75-basis-point increase, and now a big 34% chance for a 100-basis-point increase. Another item that top strategists have on their screens is the massive expiration Friday of $3.2 trillion in index options, which could be just the fuel for a very volatile end to the week.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO