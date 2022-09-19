ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks Stock (NASDAQ:SBUX): Reinvention Plan Could Brew a Comeback

Starbucks stock has really heated up in recent months, thanks to renewed optimism over the new reinvention plan and its new CEO. Though macro headwinds are prominent, the stock still seems oversold, given its new trajectory and updated financial forecast. Shares of Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have been...
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
24/7 Wall St.

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision Blizzard, Kohl's, Lucid, Marriott, Match, Netflix, Nordstrom, Palo Alto Networks, Wynn Resorts and More

The futures were lower on Friday, after another risk-off day for the stock market in which all the major indexes ended in the red. One thing is for sure, and that is investors will be more than ready for the Federal Reserve to go ahead and raise interest rates next Wednesday. The futures market is pricing in a 100% chance of a 75-basis-point increase, and now a big 34% chance for a 100-basis-point increase. Another item that top strategists have on their screens is the massive expiration Friday of $3.2 trillion in index options, which could be just the fuel for a very volatile end to the week.
Motley Fool

Plenty of Upside Ahead as Activist Investor Enters This Beaten-Down Tech Stock

Major activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 9% stake in Wix.com. Starboard says Wix is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity. There is considerable upside if Wix can achieve its 2025 revenue goals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga

CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 12-16

Last week, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY experienced its third-largest decline since January, ushering in a wave of selling and bearish sentiment. A series of macroeconomic figures seem to have exacerbated the selling last week, including a worse-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) report and an increase in the federal budget debt.
24/7 Wall St.

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Coinbase, FedEx, Hertz, McDonald's, Roblox, Schlumberger and More

The futures were crushed as shell-shocked investors return to the scene of the crime after the markets closed down big-time across the board Friday, completing the fourth straight week of stock market losses. All the major indexes were pounded, and with investors anticipating a minimum of a 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate on Wednesday, we could be in for more turbulence this week.
Benzinga

Accenture, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $15.39 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 1.7% to $260.93 in after-hours trading.
