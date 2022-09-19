ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
tickerreport.com

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Highly Differentiated Cybersecurity Stock Gives Lot Of Confidence To Analysts Amid Improving Demand Trends

Analysts attended CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc's CRWD annual user conference called Fal.Con, where management also hosted an investor briefing. Barclays analyst Saket Kalia had an Overweight and $225 price target. CRWD hosted an investor briefing at its annual Fal.Con conference, where he heard more about the resilience of security spending, the importance of identity for CRWD, and the convergence of security and observability.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Acn#Acn#Barclays Plc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Shares Of Accenture Plc#Delos Wealth Advisors Llc
ValueWalk

Evaluating Company Management: A Core Stock Picking Skill

No matter how good its product or its industry, the success of a company will be highly dependent on its management team. Evaluating company management is a critical step in selecting quality investments. Evaluating a company’s management is easy to talk about and hard to do. Quality of management is...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance

The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Morgan Stanley fined millions for not encrypting hardware

Morgan Stanley has settled with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over claims that the financial services corporation failed to properly protect customer-sensitive data (opens in new tab). As part of the settlement, the company will pay $35 million, but will not admit to being guilty, or deny the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TechCrunch

Keith Rabois’ OpenStore bags new funding as valuation soars to $970M

One of these is OpenStore, a company founded in 2021 as a way for Shopify entrepreneurs looking to move on to sell their businesses in a matter of days with a cash offer and less stressful experience. Over the past 18 months, OpenStore acquired dozens of businesses representing tens of millions in revenue.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Pension Funds Are Loading Up On Commercial Real Estate

As of August 19, approximately 8.7% of total assets managed by North American public pension funds are allocated towards real estate, per research firm Preqin Ltd. These pension funds have more than $6 trillion in assets under management. Commercial real estate, primarily office spaces, used to dominate a conventional pension...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Top Financial Media Stories Wednesday, September 21: Amazon's Roomba Maker Acquisition Attracts Regulatory Attention, Binance And FTX Bid For Voyager Digital's Assets, Germany Nationalizes Gas Giant Uniper To Avert Energy Crisis And More..

The assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Ltd VYGVQ have attracted the highest bids from cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and Binance. The current offer from Binance is around $50 million, which is only marginally higher than the rival offer from FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried. However, neither offer has been accepted as of yet.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Maxwell Biosciences Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Three Senior Executives

Maxwell Biosciences (“Maxwell”), a preclinical drug platform company focused on the development of synthetic compounds that mimic biomolecules known as biomimetic therapeutics, today announced the appointments of three senior executives: Tony Verco, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer; Beth Burnside, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) Strategy; and Donald Treacy, Jr., PhD, as Senior Vice President, Development Operations. The appointments further strengthen Maxwell’s management team, bringing industry-leading leadership to support the company’s clinical R&D strategy and operations.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AOL Corp

Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor: 'M&A will definitely be part of our future'

Serial acquirer Salesforce (CRM) hasn't made any splashy acquisitions since its $27.7 billion purchase of workforce communication platform Slack in July 2021. But that doesn't mean deals are off the table. "M&A will definitely be part of our future," Taylor told Yahoo Finance Live at the software giant's 20th annual...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Tinubu Appoints Gilles Goaoc as Surety Business Manager EMEA & APAC, Subject Matter Expert

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Following its recent rebranding and streamlining of its growing organization, Tinubu confirms its leading position as a business facilitator and exchange enabler for Credit Insurance & Surety by appointing This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005129/en/ Gilles GOAOC - Surety Business Manager for EMEA & APAC regions & Subject Matter Expert at Tinubu (Photo: Tinubu)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users

MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy