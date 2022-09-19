Read full article on original website
tickerreport.com
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period.
Baird Maintains Outperform Rating for Cognizant Tech Solns: Here's What You Need To Know
Baird has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH and lower its price target from $78.00 to $76.00. Shares of Cognizant Tech Solns are trading down 0.42% over the last 24 hours, at $59.83 per share. A move to $76.00 would account for a 27.03% increase...
This Highly Differentiated Cybersecurity Stock Gives Lot Of Confidence To Analysts Amid Improving Demand Trends
Analysts attended CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc's CRWD annual user conference called Fal.Con, where management also hosted an investor briefing. Barclays analyst Saket Kalia had an Overweight and $225 price target. CRWD hosted an investor briefing at its annual Fal.Con conference, where he heard more about the resilience of security spending, the importance of identity for CRWD, and the convergence of security and observability.
ValueWalk
Evaluating Company Management: A Core Stock Picking Skill
No matter how good its product or its industry, the success of a company will be highly dependent on its management team. Evaluating company management is a critical step in selecting quality investments. Evaluating a company’s management is easy to talk about and hard to do. Quality of management is...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
Morgan Stanley fined millions for not encrypting hardware
Morgan Stanley has settled with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over claims that the financial services corporation failed to properly protect customer-sensitive data (opens in new tab). As part of the settlement, the company will pay $35 million, but will not admit to being guilty, or deny the...
TechCrunch
Keith Rabois’ OpenStore bags new funding as valuation soars to $970M
One of these is OpenStore, a company founded in 2021 as a way for Shopify entrepreneurs looking to move on to sell their businesses in a matter of days with a cash offer and less stressful experience. Over the past 18 months, OpenStore acquired dozens of businesses representing tens of millions in revenue.
Pension Funds Are Loading Up On Commercial Real Estate
As of August 19, approximately 8.7% of total assets managed by North American public pension funds are allocated towards real estate, per research firm Preqin Ltd. These pension funds have more than $6 trillion in assets under management. Commercial real estate, primarily office spaces, used to dominate a conventional pension...
TechSpot
SEC fines Morgan Stanley $35 million after exposing customer data on 1,000 auctioned hard drives
Facepalm: On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley settled a complaint by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over "astonishing" security failures occurring between 2016 and 2021. The financial giant agreed to pay a $35 million fine for the improper disposal of hard drives from one of its decommissioned data centers. According to...
CNBC
Salesforce aims for 25% operating margin in 2026 with more efficient spending
Salesforce revealed a goal for a higher adjusted operating margin in the 2026 fiscal year than its target for the the current fiscal year. The company said in May that it would be more careful with adding headcount, alongside other technology companies. Salesforce stock rose almost 3% in extended trading...
Top Financial Media Stories Wednesday, September 21: Amazon's Roomba Maker Acquisition Attracts Regulatory Attention, Binance And FTX Bid For Voyager Digital's Assets, Germany Nationalizes Gas Giant Uniper To Avert Energy Crisis And More..
The assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Ltd VYGVQ have attracted the highest bids from cryptocurrency exchanges FTX and Binance. The current offer from Binance is around $50 million, which is only marginally higher than the rival offer from FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried. However, neither offer has been accepted as of yet.
Maxwell Biosciences Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Three Senior Executives
Maxwell Biosciences (“Maxwell”), a preclinical drug platform company focused on the development of synthetic compounds that mimic biomolecules known as biomimetic therapeutics, today announced the appointments of three senior executives: Tony Verco, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer; Beth Burnside, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) Strategy; and Donald Treacy, Jr., PhD, as Senior Vice President, Development Operations. The appointments further strengthen Maxwell’s management team, bringing industry-leading leadership to support the company’s clinical R&D strategy and operations.
AOL Corp
Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor: 'M&A will definitely be part of our future'
Serial acquirer Salesforce (CRM) hasn't made any splashy acquisitions since its $27.7 billion purchase of workforce communication platform Slack in July 2021. But that doesn't mean deals are off the table. "M&A will definitely be part of our future," Taylor told Yahoo Finance Live at the software giant's 20th annual...
Tinubu Appoints Gilles Goaoc as Surety Business Manager EMEA & APAC, Subject Matter Expert
ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Following its recent rebranding and streamlining of its growing organization, Tinubu confirms its leading position as a business facilitator and exchange enabler for Credit Insurance & Surety by appointing This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005129/en/ Gilles GOAOC - Surety Business Manager for EMEA & APAC regions & Subject Matter Expert at Tinubu (Photo: Tinubu)
TechCrunch
Berlin’s Visionaries Club VC boosts its funds with €400M worth of fresh capital for B2B investments
Pollok was previously a VC at e.ventures in San Francisco and also founded Amorelie, which exited to Pro7Sat.1 Media Group. Lacher was previously a founding partner of La Famiglia, an early investor in FreightHub, Coya, Asana Rebel, OnTruck and Personio. Visionaries Club has now announced a second B2B-focused fund, with...
The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users
MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
