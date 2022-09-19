Read full article on original website
Pagani Utopia Revealed: 864 HP, 7-Speed Manual, First New Model in Over Decade
PaganiHoracio Pagani knows electrified supercars are common nowadays. He also doesn't care.
Driven: Is The 2023 BMW 8 Series Convertible Worth $100,000?
In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
2023 Nissan Z meets Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger in drag race
The new Nissan Z entered the sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Carscoops
Optimus Robot Is Coming At Tesla’s AI Day 2 – But It’ll Have To Do More Than Dancing To Silence Critics
Tesla will hold its AI Day 2 on September 30 and in the leadup, Elon Musk has prioritized both Optimus and an updated smart summon feature. According to the tech billionaire, both projects have an end-of-month deadline. During Tesla’s first AI day it announced a number of projects including the...
Carscoops
Nissan Partners With Japanese Dealer To Build New SR20DET Engines
A tuner, motorsport sponsor, and prominent dealership by the name of Mercury Japan has inked a deal with Nissan to re-produce a number of brand new SR20DET four-cylinder engines. The SR20DET was built by Nissan between 1989 and 2003 and made particularly famous by the likes of the S13, S14,...
Even Bugatti Is Now Selling Certified Pre-Owned Cars
Certified Pre-Owned Cars Programs aren't new in the industry. It's the way automakers assure their customers that they're buying a used car that is still up to par with brand-new quality. Bugatti is the latest automaker to start offering a Certified Pre-Owned Program. It's for those one-percenters who are in...
Carscoops
Buick Plans To Dramatically Reduce Dealerships But Aims To Offer A Better Customer Experience
Times are changing for the automotive industry and Buick itself is no different. A new report suggests that the GMC sub-brand is planning to dramatically reduce its dealership network as it ramps up for an all-EV push. The brand’s global vice president, Duncan Aldred, laid out a plan that’s benchmarked against BMW, Lexus, and Mercedes-Benz.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: A One-Horse Race
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is here. Much has changed since the first Mustang made its mark on the motoring world as we've watched electrification and connected technologies drastically change some of the fundamentals of modern automobiles. Even so, the new Mustang is refreshingly old-school with its mighty V8 and manual gearbox.
The New Bugatti Logo Will Help Expand the Luxury Brand
The new Bugatti logo might appear simple at first, but it is part of an entirely new corporate identity and corporate design. The post The New Bugatti Logo Will Help Expand the Luxury Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
