Times News
Fallabel guides JT volleyball team to success
Jim Thorpe first-year head girls volleyball coach Chris Fallabel is enjoying the moment. With 12 underclassmen, three juniors and one senior on his roster, Fallabel assumed the moments would surface toward the end of the season. However, he has been pleasantly surprised. Through their first eight matches, the Olympians posted...
Times News
Tamaqua will induct five into HoF on Friday
Tamaqua will hold its 26th annual Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony prior to Friday’s football game against Salisbury. Members of the 2022 class are Aaron Frantz, Dr. Margaret Benny Klimek, Tanner McHugh, Eric Lech and Joe Berezwick. Following are bios on each of the inductees. AARON FRANTZ. CLASS...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #5
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain (2-2) @ Southern Lehigh (3-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saucon Valley (2-2) @ Pottsville Area (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (3-1) @ Lehighton (1-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Salisbury Township (0-4)...
Times News
Panthers suffer loss to Nativity
Nativity’s volleyball team can best be described in three words - persistent, relentless and resilient. Panther Valley found that to be true on Tuesday evening. Each time the Panthers seemed to deliver a knockout punch, the Golden Girls wouldn’t fold. Nativity never bent, kept their poise, and eventually won this Schuylkill League showdown.
Times News
Colonial League Golf Championships
Photos from Monday's Colonial League Golf Championships, where Palmerton captured the team title for the third consecutive year. By Nancy Scholz.
Times News
concert at Tamaqua church
The Swinging with St. John’s Big Band Concert will be from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. John XXIII Parish in Tamaqua. The show will feature M&J Big Band of Pottsville. Admission is $20 per person in advance and $25 at door. Light refreshments and snacks will be sold.
Times News
LV’s ‘J-Ross’ is the boss Clubhouse manager does it all
When the Lehigh Valley IronPigs get a new player - whether it’s through a trade, someone moving up from a lower level, down from the majors or coming in as a free agent - the news is made public in the morning and by game time, the player is in town, has a clean, well-fitting uniform complete with his nameplate on the back of the jersey.
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 21, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins 9:30 a.m. Masks are optional. Included in this time is observance of “Harvest Home.” Rev. Nancy Moore presides. Coffeehouse fellowship follows in Luther Hall. “Harvest Home” has traditionally been set aside to honor...
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 21, 1978
A Lansford couple, Mr. and Mrs. George Repik, returned to their home at 322 W. Patterson St., after serving in a unique capacity during the recent annual Slovak pilgrimage at the Seven Dolors Shrine and monastery in Valparaiso, IN. The Repiks, members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Lansford, speak fluent...
Times News
One injured in West Penn crash
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when involved in a crash in West Penn Township. The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling south on Route 309 and was rear-ended. West Penn firefighters and members of the Tamaqua Rescue Squad and Tamaqua ambulance extricated the victim. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to St. Luke’s Miners campus in Coaldale. West Penn Township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Lansford Halloween festival is Oct. 29
Lansford is having its third Annual Halloween Festival at Ashton Park from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. The event is being held by the Lansford Halloween Special Events group. It is for children from Lansford, Summit Hill, Coaldale, Nesquehoning, Tamaqua, Lehighton and Jim Thorpe, free of charge. There will be free food for kids 12 years old and under.
Times News
Palmerton turns to eLearn course because of teacher vacancy
Students taking Spanish I and III at Palmerton Area High School will be doing so through a Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit eLearn course while the district continues its pursuit of a full-time teacher. Palmerton’s Spanish teacher, Lisa Failla, resigned in mid-July to take a position at Parkland High School.
Von Dohren Wins Sixth Freedom 76 Worth $32,060 Plus in a Thriller Over Kressley in Front of Packed House at Grandview
The 52nd annual Freedom 76 put an exclamation point on another season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and it will be a race and night remembered for a long time, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to score the win in the annual classic, his first since 2015, that was a competitive thriller from start to finish.
Times News
West Penn OKs festival, but with stipulations
An art and music festival will be allowed later this week in West Penn Township, but with several modifications. Tom Moroz, co-owner of Stonehedge Holistic Learning Center, Tamaqua, discussed the event with township supervisors Monday morning. Moroz, who was accompanied by his attorney, spoke about the Harmonic Earth Festival 2022...
Times News
Fall festival
A fall festival will be held at 1 p.m. at the Owl Creek Reservoir in Tamaqua on Oct. 15. The event, organized by the Owl Creek Reservoir Commission, will feature both fall foliage hayrides and haunted hayrides. The festival takes place from the lower reservoir pavilion area. Attendees should park...
Times News
Palmerton hires 2 crossing guards, needs 2 more
Palmerton Area School District is inching closer to a full roster of crossing guards for its two downtown schools, Parkside Education Center and S.S. Palmer Elementary. School board directors unanimously hired two more crossing guards Tuesday night, meaning it has staffed five out of the seven positions that were open headed into the school year.
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Even with the windows rolled all the way up, you can still smell that smell as you drive up St. Clair Avenue in the hills just outside Pottsville. It's a familiar scent to some, but for the longest time, neighbors in East Norwegian Township couldn't figure out where it was coming from.
Times News
Trunk-or-treat in Rush Twp. Oct. 22
The Rush Township board of supervisors is sponsoring a free trunk-or-treat from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Hometown Farmers’ Market parking lot, 125 Mahanoy Ave., Tamaqua. Children and adults are invited to wear costumes and trick-or-treat from one decorated car to another. There will be a...
Times News
West End news for Sept. 21, 2022
From Eldred Township comes a correction concerning the right date for the township cleanup dates. The correct dates for the Eldred Township Clean up are Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, with the hours being from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 30, and 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1.
Times News
DCNR doles out $4.7M for local projects
Local conservation and recreation projects in Carbon County and nearby areas will share in over $4.7 million worth of state grants. The grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will help fund the renovation of Tamaqua’s public pool and preservation of land in Penn Forest and Lehigh townships.
