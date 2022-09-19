Read full article on original website
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?
45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
Memphis Tigers men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday, rounding out the Memphis Tigers’ slate for the upcoming season. In American Athletic Conference action, the Tigers play home-and-home series with Houston, Cincinnati, SMU, UCF, Wichita State, Temple, South Florida and Tulane while traveling to Tulsa and hosting East Carolina. A challenging final five games of the regular season features contests at Houston (Feb. 19), at Wichita State (Feb. 23), at FedExForum against Cincinnati (Feb. 26), at SMU (March 2) and at FedExForum against Houston (March 5).
High School Football: Conference play to begin for most teams in the 4A-2
The non-conference part of the regular season came to a close last week for most teams in the 4A-2. Three league games dot the schedule this week with only Bald Knob playing a non-league opponent. The game of the week is certainly Stuttgart’s road test against Harding Academy. Picked by...
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
Historic Central High School street to be renamed to honor Little Rock 9
The Little Rock City Board voted Tuesday night to change the name of the street in front of Central High School.
Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock
Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Let’s break a record today
Today’s record high temperature is 100°, so it looks like we’ll set a new record high temperature this afternoon when Little Rock hits 101° this afternoon. A front passing through tomorrow will start to our cool down. But even with tomorrow’s front temperatures will still be around ten degrees above average in Central Arkansas.
1 Arrested, 1 At Large Following Pursuit And Search In Sulphur Springs Tuesday Night
Sulphur Springs ISD Campuses Reportedly In Lock-Down Mode Wednesday As Precaution. One Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was arrested and another man remained at large Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, following first a vehicle pursuit, then a foot chase and manhunt Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs. Because one suspect from the...
Police: Search underway for runaway juvenile in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now searching for a missing 13-year-old girl that was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Authorities said that Jealacia Gilliam is listed as 5'5" and weighs around 160-lbs. She was last seen in Little Rock. Police ask that anyone with information...
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Summer heat in Mid-September
It is hot today and will only get hotter this week with a big ridge of high pressure over Arkansas. Today, Little Rock will top out at 98° with a sunny sky. We could hit 100° by Wednesday. A little relief from this massive heat will come Thursday...
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
Little Rock police searching for vehicle connected to Sunday homicide on Baseline Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are hoping to identify the owner and potential driver of a vehicle believed to be connected to a Sunday morning homicide on Baseline Road. "We are asking for the community's help concerning the homicide Sunday, Sept, 18," a social media post by...
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
Two men rob church in airport area, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men may soon be asking for forgiveness. According to Memphis Police, the pair broke into the Healing Center on Tchulahoma Road around 6 a.m. on Friday, September 16. The burglars took a safe and a television, according to police. Police said one man carried the...
Benton police investigating Tuesday shooting at Tyndall Park
Benton police investigating a Tuesday night shooting at Tyndall Park.
