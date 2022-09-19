ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
localmemphis.com

Memphis Tigers men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 schedule Wednesday, rounding out the Memphis Tigers’ slate for the upcoming season. In American Athletic Conference action, the Tigers play home-and-home series with Houston, Cincinnati, SMU, UCF, Wichita State, Temple, South Florida and Tulane while traveling to Tulsa and hosting East Carolina. A challenging final five games of the regular season features contests at Houston (Feb. 19), at Wichita State (Feb. 23), at FedExForum against Cincinnati (Feb. 26), at SMU (March 2) and at FedExForum against Houston (March 5).
MEMPHIS, TN
KARK

Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
actionnews5.com

College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
MEMPHIS, TN
aymag.com

Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Let’s break a record today

Today’s record high temperature is 100°, so it looks like we’ll set a new record high temperature this afternoon when Little Rock hits 101° this afternoon. A front passing through tomorrow will start to our cool down. But even with tomorrow’s front temperatures will still be around ten degrees above average in Central Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost

Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas

If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Suspect wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect is wanted after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas Saturday morning. Police said a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue around 9:15 a.m. The victim was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis where she later died. Police said the vehicle was last seen […]
WYNNE, AR

