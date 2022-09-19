Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Decides on Police Chief Candidate
Chelsea may have its new Police Chief. At a special meeting on Sept. 21, the City Council voted to extend a job offer to Kevin Kazyak, Deputy Police Chief for Waterford Township. “I think he brings an attitude which we need in this community, which is a point of engagement,”...
thesuntimesnews.com
Seven marijuana dispensaries in progress in Saline
There are no fewer than seven companies at various points in the application process to set up brick-and-mortar marijuana dispensaries in the city of Saline alone. The Saline City Council approved the penultimate stage in the application of one of those businesses on September 12 for High Society Dispensary to establish their location medicinal and adult use marijuana dispensary at 465 East Michigan Avenue.
thesuntimesnews.com
Leadership Changes
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” - Margaret Mead. Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) has had the fortune of Lynn Fox’s leadership for the past six years. She has recently stepped down as Board President, and effective September 1, 2022, Amy Forehand accepted the role of CEF Board President. The following summary sheds a little insight into these two women and what they have accomplished and envision for the future.
thesuntimesnews.com
Clean-up day in Dexter Township
In the coming month, Dexter Township is hosting another clean-up day. Things like scrap metal, electronic waste, document shredding, tires and Styrofoam will be accepted and taken care of. See the flyer below for more details. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, at...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Community Foundation Hosts Ann Feeney Service Awards
On September 9, 2022, the Chelsea Community Foundation hosted a lovely evening in Honor of Ann Feeney in the Reading Garden at the Chelsea District Library. Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) recognized each of the five Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual 2021 Honorees by awarding them with a $1,000 grant. The Honorees chose a Chelsea charity to receive the grants in memory of Ann Feeney, who personified the Chelsea Community Foundation's desire to “Support All Things Chelsea”.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Police Report, August 2022
In August 2022, Deputies responded to 388 calls for police service, up from 198 the previous year for a 96% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Aug) are 2,277, up from 1,355 for the same period last year for a 68% increase. The majority of the increased calls came from an...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter's Mill Creek Middle School is in good hands
Principal Ken Koenig is aiming to keep Mill Creek Middle School on the path it’s historically been on. It’s now a few weeks into the new school year, and The Sun Times News (STN) wanted to connect with Koenig to see how things are going in his new role. He took over the leadership role at Mill Creek after former principal Jami Bronson retired in January. Koenig was previously the assistant principal at Dexter High School.
thesuntimesnews.com
Where To Go for Fall Fun Around Here
Let’s get right to it. Fall is here with tons of fun things to do and places to visit. (downtown Chelsea) Businesses and groups are coming together to make October a month of Halloween fun in Chelsea. Details and a calendar of events can be found at https://chelseamich.com/hometown-halloween/. Apple...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Girls' Cross Country Wins New Boston Huron Invite
It was a strong week for the for the Chelsea cross country teams as the girls won the 53rd Annual New Boston Huron Invitational and the boys finished third in the Elite Division at the MSU Spartan Invitational. The girls tied with Tecumseh for the top spot with 33 points...
