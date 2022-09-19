“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” - Margaret Mead. Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) has had the fortune of Lynn Fox’s leadership for the past six years. She has recently stepped down as Board President, and effective September 1, 2022, Amy Forehand accepted the role of CEF Board President. The following summary sheds a little insight into these two women and what they have accomplished and envision for the future.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO