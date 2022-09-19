It’s very difficult to make modern entries in the camp cinema canon. This is partly because many of the movies that are now considered cornerstones of camp cinema were never intended to fit that definition. Though it sounds like a paradox, the obliviousness of these artists that they were fitting the mold of camp, not to mention the confidence in their creative vision, makes their works feel extra campy. Trying so hard to replicate the lightning-in-a-bottle creativity that informed the works of Douglas Sirk, for example, will just result in a pale shadow of the past. But there are exceptions to every rule and Pearl, the new entry in Ti West’s ongoing horror series that began with X, manages to be a terrific modern-day ode to the wonders and core tenets of camp cinema.

