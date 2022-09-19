Read full article on original website
Critics Boycott ‘The Woman King’ After Some Accuse The Film Of Whitewashing History
Viola Davis’ highly anticipated film The Woman King premiered over the weekend, but while some fans praised the actress for her stellar on-screen performance, a few critics lit into the film for whitewashing the history behind some of the characters depicted in the action-packed flick. The historical film, which...
Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall
The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
U.K.・
The auburn-haired cherub stealing the show: Social media users fall in love with 'superstar' choirboy singing his heart out at Queen's state funeral
Social media users have heaped praise on an auburn-haired choirboy who was filmed singing his heart out in Westminster Abbey during the Queen's state funeral. Throughout the service to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the Choir of Westminster Abbey sang hymns and psalms as well as the National Anthem.
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Imprisoned Iranian Filmmakers Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasoulof Say ‘Hope of Creating Again’ Has Become a ‘Reason for Existence’
In a new statement shared with the Venice Film Festival, imprisoned Iranian filmmakers Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rosoulof have said the “hope of creating again” is a “reason for existence.” Venice showed solidarity with persecuted filmmakers in Iran and Turkey as part of a session co-organized with the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR) that highlighted the plight of creatives in these countries, and the remaining work — and funds — required to raise awareness of their immense struggle, and fight for civil liberties. Iran, in particular, is seeing a major crackdown on the filmmaking community. In early July, Mohammad Rasoulof,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie fans debate where the ‘Planet of the Apes’ trilogy ranks among the all time greats
One of cinema’s first science fiction franchises Planet of the Apes saw an unlikely resurgence in the 2010s with an Andy Serkis-led trilogy, and now fans are ready to call it one of the best in cinema history. 2011 saw Rise of the Planet of the Apes hit cinemas,...
State funeral pallbearers praised for service to the Queen
The guardsmen who carried the Queen’s coffin have been praised for their professionalism and composure at the state funeral.Soldiers from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carried the coffin draped in the Royal Standard as millions of people around the world watched the ceremony.The unit had a close connection with the Queen – as the serving monarch she held the position of company commander and made a personal review of the company every decade.The work of the eight pallbearers was highlighted by people watching the events as they took place in Westminster.Amidst the pageantry and occasion 8 young men...
Filmmakers From Ukraine, Syria and Tanzania to Be Honored With FilmAid Award – Film News in Brief
Filmmakers from Ukraine, Syria, and Tanzania to receive FilmAid Award The Ukranian group DocuDays, known for its human rights documentaries, will be honored by international film organization FilmAid at its annual benefit on Oct. 12 in New York City. DocuDays is currently building the War Archive, a database of testimonies and evidence of crimes from the war against Russia. Syrian American actor and filmmaker Jay Abdo (pictured) and young Tanzanian filmmaker Martha Ngwada will also be honored at the event. Abdo stars in “Neighbors,” a film coming to theaters in December. Ngwada, a former stand-up comedian, is mentoring new filmmakers...
Lone piper will play as the Queen’s coffin is lowered into vault at Windsor, a detail approved by the Queen
A LONE piper’s lament is among the personal touches for the Queen’s final farewell this afternoon. As her coffin is lowered into St George’s Chapel vault at Windsor Pipe Major Paul Burns, of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, will bring the committal to a close. The ceremony’s...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
If You Have A Secret Answer That Absolutely Kills In Job Interviews, It's Time To Spill The Beans
Tell us your absolute best answers to the toughest interview questions.
Pinterest executive ‘deeply regrets’ content viewed by Molly Russell
A senior executive at Pinterest has told an inquest he “deeply regrets” that Molly Russell was able to access graphic material on the image-sharing platform before her death. An inquest into the 14-year-old’s death heard how the teenager viewed multiple images on self-harm on Pinterest and was sent...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream La Commune (Paris, 1871) Free Online
Cast: Eliane Annie Adalto Pierre Barbieux Bernard Bombeau Maylis Bouffartigue Geneviève Capy. We are in the year 1871. A journalist for Versailles Television broadcasts a soothing and official view of events while a Commune television is set up to provide the perspectives of the Paris rebels. On a stage-like set, more than 200 actors interpret characters of the Commune, especially the Popincourt neighbourhood in the XIth arrondissement. They voice their own thoughts and feelings concerning the social and political reforms. The scenes consist mainly of long camera takes.
Collider
'Pearl' Works Better as an Ode to Vintage Camp Cinema Than as a Horror Movie
It’s very difficult to make modern entries in the camp cinema canon. This is partly because many of the movies that are now considered cornerstones of camp cinema were never intended to fit that definition. Though it sounds like a paradox, the obliviousness of these artists that they were fitting the mold of camp, not to mention the confidence in their creative vision, makes their works feel extra campy. Trying so hard to replicate the lightning-in-a-bottle creativity that informed the works of Douglas Sirk, for example, will just result in a pale shadow of the past. But there are exceptions to every rule and Pearl, the new entry in Ti West’s ongoing horror series that began with X, manages to be a terrific modern-day ode to the wonders and core tenets of camp cinema.
‘The Worst Person in the World’ actor Anders Danielsen Lie, Gard B. Eidsvold to Headline Erik Poppe’s Film, Series ‘Quisling’ For SF Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Worst Person in the World” actor Anders Danielsen Lie and Gard B. Eidsvold (“Wisting”) are set to headline Erik Poppe’s “Quisling.” The film charts the last days of Vidkun Quisling, the former Prime Minister of Norway who was a notorious Nazi collaborator during World War II. The project also comprises a TV series which has been commissioned by TV2. Danielsen Lie will play the priest Peder Olsen who acted as Quisling’s counselor in prison until he was executed on Oct. 24, 1945. Set to start shooting this week, the film is produced by Paradox, SF Studios’ Norwegian production company....
Ben Stephenson’s Poison Pen Studios Taps Preethi Mavahalli as Creative Director
Ben Stephenson’s new transatlantic scripted label Poison Pen Studios has tapped Sky Studios exec Preethi Mavahalli as its new creative director. Before joining Sky, Mavahalli was at indie Mammoth Screen, where she as director of drama she developed and executive produced hits including “The Serpent,” “Noughts + Crosses” and “The War of the Worlds.” She has also worked at Film4 and Film London. Poison Pen was launched under the ITV Studios banner by Stephenson, formerly Bad Robot’s head of television, in July. The studio is based between London and L.A. and will focus on high-end premium drama. Mavahalli will work across both...
Will Smith’s Slap Fallout Continues as Apple Split on “Lose-Lose” Situation for Oscar-Bait Film ‘Emancipation’
Apple is reportedly split on the looming release of Will Smith‘s Civil War drama, Emancipation. The film, which was considered major award bait before Smith’s Oscars slap controversy, is now posing issues for Apple TV+, a new report published by The New York Times yesterday (September 18) suggests.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Sivas Free Online
Cast: Okan Avcı Cakir Ozan Çelik Ezgi Ergin Banu Fotocan. Establishing a bleak village in Eastern Turkey as its setting, Sivas features the story of Aslan, an eleven-year-old boy, and Sivas, a weathered fighting dog who develop a strong relationship after Aslan finds Sivas wounded in a ditch, left to die.
Collider
Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past
Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
wegotthiscovered.com
Espionage aficionados still furious one of the century’s best spy thrillers didn’t get a sequel
Not every movie that gets a sequel deserves one, but the unfortunate other side of the coin is that there are often more than worthy features that fully deserve further installments, only to end up being cast aside and consigned to the annals of history. 11 years later, and fans remain apoplectic that Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy remains part of the latter.
