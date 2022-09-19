Read full article on original website
As Haiti descends into pandemonium, Dominican president brings concerns to Washington
As Haiti continued its descent into chaos Wednesday with masked crowds looting stores, buses blocking roads and residents confined to their homes, the president of its closest neighbor was mounting an initiative to get the international community more involved.
nationalinterest.org
Iran Touts New Suicide Drone Made to ‘Target Tel Aviv’
An Iranian general announced on Monday that the military had developed a new suicide drone intended to be used against Israeli port cities in a future conflict. An Iranian general announced on Monday that the military had developed a new suicide drone intended to be used against Israeli port cities in a future conflict, according to the country’s state-run IRIB TV1 television network.
Australian teen decries US prison conditions after being jailed for ten days over visa misunderstanding
An Australian teen says he was thrown into a US federal prison for more than a week and described its shocking conditions after US officials apparently misunderstood his desire to return to his home country.Cameron Carter, 19, was interviewed by The Guardian about his experience and portrayed a system marked by both callousness and incompetence.The teen told the newspaper that he misunderstood US immigration law and was attempting to interview for a job in Wyoming while traveling in the country for the first time under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The VWP is a federal provision that allows citizens of...
BBC
Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death
Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
Hundreds protest after Iranian woman's alleged murder over hijab law, demand 'death to the dictator'
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Video from Iran shows hundreds gathered in protest at the funeral for a 22-year-old whom police arrested and allegedly beaten to death for violating strict laws requiring women to cover their hair, prompting further calls to deny Iran's president entry to the U.S. as he prepares to speak at the U.N. General Assembly this week.
BBC
Eritrea's mass mobilisation amid Ethiopia civil war
Eritrea is mobilising military reservists to bolster the army, which has been aiding neighbouring Ethiopia in its fight against rebel forces. Security forces in many areas have been stopping people to check if they are exempt from military conscription. Groups of men were crying as they bid farewell to relatives,...
Long a haven for wealth, Dubai will enforce UK court rulings
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called on its courts to begin enforcing the judgements of British courts, in a move that could affect the city of Dubai’s status as a haven for the world’s wealthy. The decision, which affects all noncriminal civil, financial and marital cases, is already in effect and does not need to be drafted into law. “After the new decision … the UAE will not be a safe haven for anyone trying to smuggle their money,” said Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Alrowad Advocates. “If a person was sentenced in a civil case in the UK and they fled to the UAE, they were previously able to keep their money without it being confiscated, their money was protected,” he added.
US News and World Report
Uganda Has Confirmed Seven Ebola Cases So Far, One Death
KAMPALA (Reuters) -Uganda has confirmed seven cases of Ebola including in a man who died this week, and seven other deaths are being investigated as suspected cases of a strain for which the authorities do not yet have a vaccine, officials said on Thursday. The 24-year-old man who died had...
European spyware investigators criticize Israel and Poland
European Parliament members investigating the use of surveillance spyware by European Union governments sharply criticized Israel on Wednesday for a lack of transparency in allowing the sale of powerful Israeli spyware to European governments that have used it against critics.The European lawmakers also condemned the Polish government for refusing to meet with them during a fact-finding visit to Warsaw that ended Wednesday.“It is regrettable and we condemn the fact that the Polish authorities did not want to cooperate with our investigation committee,” Jeroen Lenaers, the head of the delegation, said at a news conference in Warsaw. “We think it...
Airstrikes kill 10 in Ethiopia’s Tigray capital, doctor says
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Two airstrikes hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region Wednesday morning, killing 10 people, many of them first responders, the director of the city’s flagship Ayder Referral Hospital said, as Ethiopia's government gave no sign of taking up the Tigray forces' offer to stop fighting and pursue talks.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Uganda declares Ebola (Sudan) outbreak in Mubende District
In this video news report, I discuss the Ebola (Sudan) outbreak declared September 20th in Mubende District in Central Uganda. Dengue fever in Timor-Leste (Video news report) Japanese encephalitis in Australia (Video news report) Infectious Diseases associated with Rituals (religious and non-religious) Outbreak News Interviews:
US embassy in Cuba to resume 'full visa processing' in 2023
The US embassy in Cuba said Wednesday it would resume "full immigrant visa processing" next year for the first time since 2017, when the mission was closed over alleged sonic attacks on diplomatic staff. The US embassy resumed limited visa services in Havana in May, but announced "full resumption" from early 2023, enabled by an increase in embassy personnel.
Endangered Mar Menor lagoon in Spain granted legal status as a person
One of Europe’s largest and most endangered saltwater lagoons is facing a less fetid future after Spain’s senate voted to grant the threatened ecosystem legal status as a person. The Mar Menor, a protected area off south-east Spain separated from the Mediterranean by a 13-mile sandbar, has been...
UN-appointed expert says better sanctions on Myanmar needed
BANGKOK (AP) — A United Nations-appointed human rights expert called Thursday for governments and companies to coordinate efforts to cut off the military-led government of Myanmar from its sources of revenue and weapons, saying life in the Southeastern Asian nation has become a “living hell” for many since the generals seized power last year.
Equatorial Guinea latest African country to abolish death penalty
MALABO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has abolished the death penalty, according to a new criminal code signed by veteran President Teodoro Obiang, adding to a growing list of African countries seeking to extinguish a vestige of colonial rule.
Eritrea accused of starting offensive on Ethiopia's Tigray
KAMPALA, Uganda — (AP) — Eritrea on Tuesday launched a full-scale offensive along the country's border with northern Ethiopia in what appeared to be an escalation of last month's renewal of fighting against Tigray forces. Tigrayan authorities in turn told their people to get ready for war. The...
French leader sees progress between Rwanda, DR Congo
French President Emmanuel Macron met Wednesday with the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, seeing progress in easing tensions that have flared in recent months. The three leaders together "noted their concerns about the resurgence of violence in the east of the DRC," the French presidency said in a statement.
IFLScience
Uganda Declares Outbreak Of Rare Ebola Species After Six "Suspicious Deaths"
An Ebola outbreak has officially been declared in Uganda after a person tested positive for the Sudan species of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. This is following six “suspicious deaths” in the past month. Worryingly, it's uncertain whether the existing Ebola vaccines will work against this rarer species of the virus.
Young Iranians Are Fighting Back Against Iran’s Morality Police For the First Time
Young people in Iran are fighting back against the country's feared morality police like never before, after a young woman died after being taken into custody for not wearing her hijab properly. At least seven people have died in the protests, and hundreds were injured and arrested during the clashes with the riot police over the past few days.
Too weak to cry: famine looms over Somalia's children
As flies buzz over his tiny body, two-year-old Sadak Ibrahim barely whimpers, too weak to cry or shoo them away -- a heartbreaking glimpse of the hunger crisis gripping Somalia. - 'Dramatic increase' - In recent years, climate disasters have increasingly become the main driver of migration in Somalia, which is also grappling with a brutal 15-year Islamist insurgency.
