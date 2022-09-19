Read full article on original website
Related
Mouser Electronics Expands Line Card with 35+ New Manufacturer Brands
DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022. With more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, Mouser now offers an even wider range of product options for its global customer base of design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005830/en/ Mouser Electronics continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022. With more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, Mouser now offers an even wider range of product options for its global customer base of design engineers, component buyers, procurement agents, educators and students. (Image source: “flashmovie - stock.adobe.com”)
Optii Announces Four Top Priorities for Hoteliers Ahead of Q4
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, today announced key priorities for hoteliers ahead of strong forecasted Q4. According to Skift, STR data shows RevPAR growth is quickly rebounding in the top 25 US markets. Hotel performance has been improving at a significantly faster pace in leisure-driven markets outside of the top 25, but performance in the larger cities is starting to look more typical with a balance of business and leisure travelers again. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005351/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ADDING MULTIMEDIA The Next Practice Launches Next Content Labs
AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Today, The Next Practice announces the launch of Next Content Labs led by renowned industry veteran Chris Martin. Next Content Labs will be the content engine that powers client needs across Next Practices Group. Next Content Labs will focus on developing strategic, short-form content solutions and quick-turn videos for businesses, non-profits, healthcare systems, and individuals to help brands shine and break through the noise. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005730/en/ Emmy Award Winner Chris Martin Joins as Founder and President of Next Content Labs (Photo: Business Wire)
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lifespin Announces Expansion of Laboratory Testing Capability
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Lifespin GmbH, based in Regensburg (Germany), with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, announced today that it has installed additional Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) equipment which will double Lifespin’s annual laboratory testing capacity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005212/en/ Lifespin’s scalability enables the firm to cost-effectively process 300,000 patient metabolic health samples a year with rapid turnaround. (Graphic: Business Wire)
nationalhogfarmer.com
Paul Faris Joins DNA Genetics
DNA Genetics is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Faris to its technical services team. Faris joined the company in early-August and adds a wealth of production experiences to DNA Genetics. Throughout his career, which expands over three decades, Faris has worked in numerous capacities within the pork industry, from farm management and logistics to sales.
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Avanci Expands 4G Coverage to Over 80 Auto Brands
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Avanci announced that more than 100 million connected vehicles sold by more than 80 automotive brands are covered by an Avanci license, and that it predicts an additional 30-40 million connected vehicles to be licensed in the next year. Having licensed the majority of patented 2G, 3G, and 4G cellular technologies to the majority of the connected vehicle market, Avanci is the established industry solution for essential patent licensing in the automotive space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005093/en/ Avanci’s independent marketplace has transformed the way companies share technology. (Graphic: Avanci)
Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
Retail Tech: Bloomingdale’s Debuts Virtual Store, Amazon Acquires Robotics Firm
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual stores Bloomingdale’s/Emperia In celebration of its 150-year anniversary, Bloomingdale’s is introducing a new, futuristic virtual store designed by Emperia, a virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat. The retailer is introducing the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of its biggest anniversary campaigns, featuring celebrations across the U.S., including acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise and...
Yieldstreet Appoints New Chief Product Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Yieldstreet, a leading private market alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of 20-year financial services and technology industry veteran Rick Winslow as Chief Product Officer. This strategic expansion of Yieldstreet’s leadership team will help further scale the platform and make alternative investments more accessible to investors looking to grow their wealth outside of the stock market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005201/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
marinelink.com
Manson Construction Names Rodriguez CFO
Seattle-based marine contractor Manson Construction Co. announced Jon Rodriguez assumed the role of chief financial officer (CFO) effective August 15, 2022. Rodriguez will serve as Manson's third CFO in the last 30 years. “Jon is highly qualified for this important position and joins Manson with a proven record of performance...
M Corp Hires Veteran Technology Executive Bill Cody as Director of Sales for Professional Services
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- M Corp has hired veteran salesman Bill Cody to serve as Director of Sales for Professional Services. Cody has more than 30 years of experience in IT, representing major brands in hardware, software, services, security, and cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005723/en/ Bill Cody, M Corp Director of Sales for Professional Services (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Salesforce aims for 25% operating margin in 2026 with more efficient spending
Salesforce revealed a goal for a higher adjusted operating margin in the 2026 fiscal year than its target for the the current fiscal year. The company said in May that it would be more careful with adding headcount, alongside other technology companies. Salesforce stock rose almost 3% in extended trading...
Tinubu Appoints Gilles Goaoc as Surety Business Manager EMEA & APAC, Subject Matter Expert
ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Following its recent rebranding and streamlining of its growing organization, Tinubu confirms its leading position as a business facilitator and exchange enabler for Credit Insurance & Surety by appointing This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005129/en/ Gilles GOAOC - Surety Business Manager for EMEA & APAC regions & Subject Matter Expert at Tinubu (Photo: Tinubu)
freightwaves.com
R2 Logistics ‘bullish’ on LTL — and its TMS
The less-than-truckload market is healthy, according to John Hansen, director of LTL operations at R2 Logistics. “While overall tonnage may be slowing slightly as capacity is still having a hard time keeping up with demand, LTL carriers are continuing to invest in expanding their number of terminals and cross-docks across the country,” Hansen said. “LTL is not slowing down anytime soon and preparations are being made to accommodate the business.”
RegScale Announces Appointment of Larry Whiteside, Jr., to lead the Regulatory Operations Movement
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- RegScale, a leading continuous compliance automation software company, today announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran and diversity, equity and inclusion thought leader Larry Whiteside, Jr., to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005027/en/ Larry Whiteside, Jr., Chief Information Security Officer, RegScale (Photo: Business Wire)
5 Tips for Launching a Successful Femtech Startup
The femtech revolution is already underway, and now is the perfect time for VCs and entrepreneurs to embrace the future and find new opportunities to change the world.
Artisan, a Hybrid Brokerage and Design Firm, Is Shaking Things Up in the Office Space
Getting a new office is a lot of work. You need a real estate agent to find a place and negotiate the lease, a designer to conceptualize the furnishings and plan, and a project manager to handle the build-out. When Dani Arps and Sarah Pontius met in 2019, they were both exhausted by this baroque system. Could they, with their respective expertise as an interior designer and a real estate broker, find a way to solve the problem? When the pandemic hit, they suddenly had some time to think it through.
Comments / 0