ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Fire danger worsens with no rain in sight

By Alex Libby
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGybJ_0i1iGdo200

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Drought conditions, and fire danger have been plaguing Arkansas for most of this summer. The worst of it occurred during the second half of June and the first half of July.

If you remember the middle of July was when Arkansas had 73 out of its 75 counties under burn bans, all counties under high fire danger, and much of the state experiencing severe and even extreme drought conditions.

From the end of July to the beginning of September we saw enough rain to eliminate all fire danger/burn bans, and reduce drought conditions.

But, in just the last two weeks we haven’t seen any rain, and we are starting to see everything dry out again. There is now moderate fire danger for all of western Arkansas. Also, Sebastian and Arkansas counties are the first counties to reissue a burn ban.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbJ4t_0i1iGdo200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LynwD_0i1iGdo200

The forecast for the next few weeks doesn’t look good for rain. Over the next 5 days, there is no rain expected and other than a few drops Sunday 9/25 there isn’t much expected over the next two weeks.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEHm2_0i1iGdo200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXhJY_0i1iGdo200

With nearly no rain in the forecast through the end of September, we can expect to see increased fire danger and more counties added to the burn ban list.

Keep checking back with the Arkansas Storm Team. We will have the latest updates on burn bans and fire danger in the coming weeks.

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Get ready for the coldest temperatures since April

MONDAY: Monday morning will be our first crisp morning since the brief taste of fall we saw two weeks ago. Most Arkansans will wake up to temperatures in the 50s and warm into the 80s. Low humidity and mostly sunny skies will make for very comfortable weather. There will be a breezy northwest wind of around 10 mph.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Arkansas County, AR
KFOR

Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away

Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
THV11

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#The Arkansas Storm Team
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOLR10 News

Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Idaho State Journal

Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it did not touch down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy