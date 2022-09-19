When Honey & Co got kicked out of its original home in Fitzrovia back in April, there were howls of despair from its fans. Over 10 years in business, chef couple Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer turned a perma-packed little room into a site of pilgrimage, attracting a cult-like following who raved about their lavish mezze spreads and transcendent feta and honey cheesecake. But the dastardly landlord who turfed them out might have done them an accidental favour: Honey & Co's new Bloomsbury premises offer double the space, without losing the slightly ramshackle, homespun feel that made it so popular in the first place.

