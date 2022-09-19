Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Best fall cocktails in Montreal: Where to find them right now
These fall cocktails are the toast of the town. Home to some of the best bars, speakeasies and nightlife in the country, it only makes sense that Montreal is also pouring some of the best cocktails around. And with passionfruit—the flavour of the year—trending, you can expect a refreshingly sweet take on the usual tipples.
Time Out Global
Young Master Brewery releases a new collection of single hop IPA beers
Following the release of their Asian flavour inspired highballs earlier this year, Young Master Brewery launches a new single hop IPA series. The new release, Hop Terrace, features four new IPAs that. highlight a variety of individual hops, each with a fun and distinctive flavour. The Hop Terrace collection will...
Time Out Global
The best places to try bubble tea in London
This sweet, chewy, and endlessly-customisable drink is taking the city by storm. A decade ago, you'd be hard pressed to find a bubble tea shop outside Chinatown. But now, Londoners are rarely more than a few minutes away from bubble tea shops that offer a thrilling variety of options. Classic milk tea, popping pearls, cheese, cornflakes... if you can suck it through an extra-wide straw, you can probably find it topping a bubble tea somewhere in this city.
Time Out Global
According to this chef, the people of Boston are going out once more
We recently spoke with several of Boston’s top restauranteurs about their thoughts on how their restaurants have recovered since the lows of the pandemic. We dove a little deeper with Michael Serpa, owner of Select Oyster Bar, Atlántico and Little Whale Oyster Bar (formerly Grand Tour) because he not only opened a restaurant just before the shutdowns in 2020, but also another during the restrictions in late 2020 and has just re-concepted one of those this month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park reopens to the public on October 13
The Grounds returns to AIA Vitality Park this autumn with new activities for the family, pods, ticket types, food options, and blockbuster movies. Opening its doors on October 13, The Grounds offers guests a schedule packed full of movie nights, family entertainment, wellness and fitness sessions, and more. Guests will have the luxury of choosing from three pod options, based on a first-come-first-served basis in four-person groups. The original Classic pods will now include four upgraded deck chairs, while Prime pods will feature B Project ‘sofa style’ chairs. Exclusive Luxe pods will be available for five groups in prime viewing locations, complete with a mix of chairs, sofas, and a bottle of Champagne or premium wine upon arrival.
Time Out Global
Honey & Co
When Honey & Co got kicked out of its original home in Fitzrovia back in April, there were howls of despair from its fans. Over 10 years in business, chef couple Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer turned a perma-packed little room into a site of pilgrimage, attracting a cult-like following who raved about their lavish mezze spreads and transcendent feta and honey cheesecake. But the dastardly landlord who turfed them out might have done them an accidental favour: Honey & Co's new Bloomsbury premises offer double the space, without losing the slightly ramshackle, homespun feel that made it so popular in the first place.
Time Out Global
An iconic concert hall that hosted Hendrix and the Stones has just reopened
New Century Hall, an iconic concert hall in Manchester, has reopened after a decade of lying vacant. Built in the 1960s, the Grade II-listed venue has played host to performances from the likes of Tina Turner, Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and the Bee Gees. Over the past...
Comments / 0