Popular Tampa Rapper Doechii needs our help. Today she shared to Instagram that her cousin Johnathan is missing. According to the Tampa Police Department Johnathan is a 27-year-old with special needs and has been missing since Friday. He is 5’11″, with short black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. Reports say he was last seen leaving his home in Tampa located at 1000 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. His clothing attire was camouflage pants and a black t-shirt. Is you have seen him please call Tampa police at (813)231-613-6130.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO