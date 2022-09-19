Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Penalty for Triple Murderer Jerry Jerome Smith Affirmed for Sixth TimeA.W. NavesDothan, AL
The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the PublicL. CaneMarianna, FL
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.L. CaneFlorida State
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
Sarah Louise Chancey Dolan
Sarah Louise Chancey Dolan, of Chattahoochee, Florida, age 94, went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2022. She was born on May 27, 1928, at her home in Hardee County, Florida to Edmund and Margaret Johns Chancey. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, William Pierce (W.P.) Dolan; son-in-law, Bill Johnson; brothers, Sam, Reid, and Lewis Chancey; sisters, Gracie McLeod, Edith Gay, Mellie Martin, and Theo Norris.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 21,2022
Logan Gruver, 28, Greenwood, Florida: Hold for Leon County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Wentz, 52, Sneads, Florida: Driving under the influence with property damage: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Dudley, 59, Sneads, Florida: Criminal mischief, threats: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 184...
Marianna park being restored for $400k after Michael damage
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are working diligently to restore a popular park. Jennings Field Park is the only recreational park on the south side of Marianna. “Jennings Park has been around for a long time”, Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said. “It is an iconic park in the city of Marianna. It’s […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
Hazel Mae Kelley
Hazel Mae Kelley, age 81, of the Cypress Community, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her residence. Hazel was born October 1, 1940, in Greensboro, Florida, to the late Thomas and Sadie (Howell) Durden. She moved to Jackson County at a young age and was a homemaker most of her life. Hazel loved to crochet and was a very spirited soul. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksoncountytimes.net
Bobby R. Padgett
Bobby R. Padgett, age 84 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 20, 1937 in Atmore, AL to the late Richard Padgett and Rosa (Stuckey) Padgett. Along with his parents he is preceded in death...
WJHG-TV
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night. It happened just before 8 P.M. at the intersection 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue. Investigators say a tan minivan turning south on Michigan Ave. hit the black motorcycle traveling east on 23rd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
wtvy.com
Feeding program indictments; could Dothan be next?
Dothan City Commissioners nixed a church's rezoning request this morning. Their decision comes after hearing complaints. A Dothan McDonald’s franchisee named in a negligence lawsuit promises that safety of the top priority of its restaurants. UAB dental clinic in Dothan receives final approval. Updated: 11 hours ago. Trustees who...
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Click10.com
Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman claimed her $1 million prize this week after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket. Paula Azbill, 63, of Lutz, in Hillsborough County, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. According to the Florida Lottery, Azbill purchased a winning 500x...
Walton man who molested three children sentenced to life
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who sexually abused three children under the age of 12 will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to prosecutors. On Tuesday, a Walton County jury found Jacob Ramirez guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 and one count […]
wdhn.com
Former New Brockton Mayor Lenwood Herron dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — The town of New Brockton is mourning the death of a former mayor. Over the weekend, Lenwood Herron passed away following a brief illness at 69 years old. It was in the mid-2000s that Herron served his hometown. The current mayor Kathy Holley, says...
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Elba school principal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal. Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a lesser felony and the other a misdemeanor. Strickland, on June 5, 2021, drove her car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Needs Help Finding Her Missing Cousin
Popular Tampa Rapper Doechii needs our help. Today she shared to Instagram that her cousin Johnathan is missing. According to the Tampa Police Department Johnathan is a 27-year-old with special needs and has been missing since Friday. He is 5’11″, with short black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. Reports say he was last seen leaving his home in Tampa located at 1000 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. His clothing attire was camouflage pants and a black t-shirt. Is you have seen him please call Tampa police at (813)231-613-6130.
wtvy.com
Dothan McDonalds faces $13 million lawsuit
19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. Hartford considering power rate increase, talks expenses. Updated: 5 hours ago. On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council...
Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
wtvy.com
Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man
On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Dozens indicted in feeding scandal. Could Dothan be next?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Nearly 50 people have been charged with stealing from a Minnesota child nutrition program like the one targeted in a Dothan investigation. Prosecutors in Minneapolis allege those indicted created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children, then sought reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald’s restaurant in Dothan alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems. It claims that in December 2020 Sherry Head pulled to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato but instead of that beverage, chemicals were poured into the cup she received.
mypanhandle.com
Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
WCJB
Quincy traffic update
Teen accused of trying to bring loaded gun into football game in Bay Minette. Alabama Supreme Court says escaping from work release is a felony. Mat-Su Convention and Visitor’s Bureau awarded $6.7M grant to build new visitor’s center. Updated: 7 minutes ago. After a recession and pandemic paused...
Comments / 0