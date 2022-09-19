Sherri Johnson, age 60, of Marianna, FL passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at South East Health in Dothan, AL. Sherri was a lifelong resident of Marianna, FL where she was born on June 12, 1962. She graduated from Marianna High School in 1980 before attending Chipola College. Sherri retired after 35 years with the State of Florida, most of those being with the Jackson County School Board. She was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 30 years and dearly loved all of her church family. Sherri was a social butterfly and loved to keep up with the local news, socialize with her family and friends, and keep up with all the sporting events. Sherri loved watching her boys play baseball from a young age and her love, dedication and support led her sons to successful coaching careers where they influence other young athletes. Sherri was also was a huge Florida State Football fan and loved attending and watching all the games. Sherri will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know her.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO