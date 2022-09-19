ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Clay Street to temporarily close in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a temporary lane closure for the City of Vicksburg. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26. “There will be some other local alternative routes […]
VICKSBURG, MS
cityofpearl.com

Pearl-Richland Intermodal Project Update

Pearl-Richland Intermodal Update: Contractors are moving to phase two of roadway construction on Tuesday, Sept. 27. South Pearson Rd. to Ware St. will reopen. Childre Rd./Industrial at the railroad tracks will close.
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pearl, MS
Government
City
Pearl, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
Local
Mississippi Government
Vicksburg Post

Missing Person Alert: Morgan Bartholomew Bell

The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell. Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic. He was last seen on Sept. 17 walking in the area of Starlight Drive and Shady Lane. He was possibly coming from the convenience store on the corner of Enchanted Drive and Wisconsin Avenue. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Byram starts process of finding its own water wells

BYRAM, Miss. — Byram is starting the process of looking for its own water wells, so the city no longer has to rely on Jackson water service. The city is considering three locations for water wells. One site is at Lake Dockery and Siwell Road. Another is around the corner at a site owned by the city.
BYRAM, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Hollow Lane
wcbi.com

Staff discover chemical leak in Jackson water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Jackson’s beleaguered water treatment plant hits another roadblock but avoids catastrophe. A chlorine leak was discovered this morning after an alarm sounded at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says the staff found three leaking valves and secured the...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

72-year-old pedestrian killed in wreck in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Simpson County Sunday evening. According to the MHP, around 8 p.m. Sunday on US 49, Jeffery Allen, 39, of Madison was traveling south in a 2017 Honda Civic when the driver collided with 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County Public Works employees strike over pay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Public Works ground workers went on strike on Tuesday after the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to not give them $300 raise. Many of the workers said they are struggling to make ends meet, having to work extra jobs just to provide for their families due to the recent […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Madison County subdivision on Tuesday. According to officials, police received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a subject being shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision. The victim was taken to...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

A crazy scene on I-20 as tow truck driver surprises catalytic converter thieves in the act

At about 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, a local tow truck driver surprised two catalytic converter thieves on I-20. A tow truck driver for Highway 27 Motors surprised two white males who were cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle on the side of the highway. The vehicle was on I-20 West just past the Highway 61 North entrance and just before the Clay Street West exit.
VICKSBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Vehicle of Scarlet Pearl shooting suspect seen in Mobile

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The man shot and killed in the Scarlet Pearl parking lot early Wednesday morning has now been identified, and police are actively searching for the suspect’s vehicle. D’Iberville Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, possibly a...
MOBILE, AL
WAPT

19-year-old charged in Madison County shooting

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a shooting. Xavier Gilbert, 19, is charged with aggravated assault, according to public information officer Heath Hall. Hall said the investigation began before 3 p.m. Tuesday when deputies received a call about a...
MADISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy