Larry Brown Sports

Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach

Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
NBC Sports

Maryland Terps change Twitter bio after Stefon Diggs stars on MNF

If you don't know which college Stefon Diggs went to, just check out the Maryland Terrapins' Twitter profile. Following Diggs' monster performance in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, the Terps hilariously altered their Twitter bio to proudly showcase which school the star wide receiver attended.
