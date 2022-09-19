Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO