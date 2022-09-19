Read full article on original website
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Fox News
Kirk Cousins criticism on social media gets loud as Vikings lose in quarterback's three-interception night
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins failed to ride the momentum from Week 1’s victory against the Green Bay Packers into Week 2’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cousins and the Vikings fell 24-7 to the Eagles as it appeared Philadelphia had the veteran quarterback’s number all night. Darius...
What do the Braves do with struggling Matt Olson?
Around the yard with 92.9 the Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley as he talked about how should the Braves handle slumping first baseman Matt Olson?
Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Guard
Sharife Cooper, who played with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, has signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Morehouse, Howard Fanbases 'Showed Up and Showed Out' at 2022 HBCU NYC Football Classic
Two smaller HBCU football team fanbases 'Showed Up and Showed Out" at the HBCU NYC Football Classic.
Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach
Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
NBC Sports
Maryland Terps change Twitter bio after Stefon Diggs stars on MNF
If you don't know which college Stefon Diggs went to, just check out the Maryland Terrapins' Twitter profile. Following Diggs' monster performance in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, the Terps hilariously altered their Twitter bio to proudly showcase which school the star wide receiver attended.
Kyle Wright the latest Braves pitcher to be listed among Hall of Famers
Kyle Wright is only the most recent pitcher to be included among Hall of Fame guys, but that only begins to show just how good a season the Atlanta Braves rotation has enjoyed in 2022
