Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
SFGate
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
Record-Courier
Chilly last day of summer in forecast
In the last two weeks, Carson Valley went from record high temperatures around 100 to 10-20 degrees below average. Wednesday’s low temperature is forecast to be 35 degrees in Minden and may be colder in parts of Carson Valley as residents scramble to protect sensitive plants on the last night of summer.
Record-Courier
Little bit of snow guides summer out the door
Snow on Jobs Peak showed summer the door on Wednesday. Heavenly Valley received .8 inches of precipitation over the 48 hours ended 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Not quite a half-inch of snow appeared on the Heavenly snow stake near Tamarack Lodge. A gauge just north of Genoa recorded .4 inches of...
KOLO TV Reno
Wolf Pack Meats closing temporarily
The weather is clearing and chilly for Thursday morning, followed by a warming trend through early next week. Temperatures could hit 90 again in Reno by Monday or Tuesday. Autumn arrives at 6:03 PM on Thursday. -Jeff.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mosquito Fire 34% contained; Showers, snow – no smoke – in forecast through Wednesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Colder temperatures, good humidity recovery, and precipitation arrived overnight helping firefighters make substantial progress with containment on the Mosquito Fire. Air quality is good around Lake Tahoe on Sunday and, after having some smoke issues earlier in the morning, conditions are improving in Truckee...
KOLO TV Reno
Rains close Northwest Reno library
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northwest Reno Library is closed while crews cleanup the mess left behind by Monday’s rainfall. Monday morning, it was discovered water had leaked through the covered openings in the roof. Library employees say around 200 to 300 books were damaged, including a special section about the Holocaust.
Documentary on 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche coming to Sparks, Carson City
A new documentary looking back at the 1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche that killed seven people is showing Thursday night in Sparks and Carson City. An early screening of "BURIED" will show at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday at Galaxy Theaters’ Sparks and Carson City locations. It will continue showing at the theaters through Sept. 29. ...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Today is National Voter Registration Day. Sample ballots are available at govotedouglas.com. Early voting doesn’t start until October, but machines will be available at both the Community Center in Gardnerville and the historic courthouse in Minden. There’s a lot of information on the elections in...
Record-Courier
Genoa ready for Candy Dance
With thousands of visitors expected in Genoa this weekend for the 103rd annual Candy Dance, the best place to park is often the biggest concern. According to Genoa Town Manager David Qualls it depends on which direction you are coming from. “People coming from Gardnerville and Minden should exit highway...
KOLO TV Reno
New Nevada Child Support System
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe Ace Hardware remodeling through October
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Ace Hardware (formerly known as Menegon’s Ace Hardware) is remodeling through the months of September and October. The remodel will be making room for thousands of new products and changes to the layout. New products will range across all departments...
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD rescinds air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week. The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. There are now no smoke-related warnings...
KCRA.com
El Dorado Co. supervisors to recommend ending housing agreement with Cal Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — With last year’s Caldor Fire and the Mosquito Fire recently burning through parts of El Dorado County, a recommendation — set to be heard atTuesday’s El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting meant to end a facility use agreement between Cal Fire and the county — seems like bad timing, at least according to one county employee.
We've seen fire, we've seen rain | Reno Memo
Stay on top of local news with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com! Mount Rose looks far better shrouded in stormclouds and snow rather than smoke. The first snowfall of the season hit the Sierra peaks over the weekend, and despite the slight warming trend predicted at the end of this week, we finally have fall weather in the Truckee Meadows. ...
Big rigs run into treacherous road conditions along I-80 in Sierra
TRUCKEE – Interstate 80 in the high country was a mess for big rigs Tuesday morning after wet weather barreled through the region.One crash happened a little before 7 a.m. near the Floriston exit. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig ended up severely jackknifed. That crash blocked one lane of eastbound I-80 for a time. However, California Highway Patrol says by the time they cleared that first crash, officers were dealing with another crash – this one involving a tractor-trailer near the Donner Summit rest area. In this second crash, officers say the truck went down an embankment. Despite the mangled mess, officers say the driver only suffered minor injuries. CHP says the crashes highlight the need for drivers to slow down during wet weather.
2news.com
Rain Chances, Cooler Temperatures, and Less Smoke
After several days of poor air quality from the Mosquito Fire, Reno’s air quality will be much better on Sunday. An area of low pressure will drop into northern California Saturday night, and give the region a chance for rain through Wednesday. The majority of the rain will fall along the western side of the Sierra, but some light to moderate rain will fall in the valley too. A change in wind direction will also help to clear the air. Places like Stead, Cold Springs, and the North Valleys could still see some haze Sunday, but the air quality will be much better in the majority of the region, including around Lake Tahoe. Enough rain will fall over the Mosquito Fire to help fire fighting efforts, but it won’t be enough to put it out completely.
Hot, smoky September gives way to cool temps and early-season snow showers in Reno, Tahoe area
Remember those hot, record-breaking temperatures in Reno earlier this month? The temperature gauge has shifted, and going into the weekend Northern Nevada is expected to see much cooler than normal temperatures and even some mountain snow. ...
Record-Courier
Genoa courses on market for $14 million
The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
Plastic water bottle ban in South Lake Tahoe moves forward
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of South Lake Tahoe is one big step closer to banning single-use plastic water bottles. The city council unanimously approved the reading of an ordinance that would do just that. “Mark Twain said, ‘Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.’ so I guess we […]
