Sacramento, CA

Cavs Reportedly Signing Former Mavs Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be one of the most exciting teams to watch during the 2022-23 NBA season because they acquired three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. Last season, they had Darius Garland and Jarrett...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."

Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kahleah Copper's FIBA diary: Motivations, hopes for tourney

SYDNEY (AP) — Everything happens for a reason. Last year I didn’t make the U.S. Olympic roster and I used that as motivation. Falling down always provides motivation for me. So all season long last year, I used that to elevate my game and it paid off with a WNBA championship in Chicago. Unfortunately, we couldn’t defend our title, but there wasn’t much time to dwell on it. After we lost, I had 24 hours to pack up my house and then flew home to Philadelphia. A short stop there before heading to San Francisco to meet the team before they came to Sydney. There wasn’t a lot of time to pack for this trip, but I had to make sure that I had my Crocs with me.
Kerr's 2022-23 expectations for Steph coming off championship

After winning three NBA championships from 2015 to 2019, the Warriors fell off the national radar for a couple of seasons. Injuries to star players played a significant role in Golden State missing the playoffs during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. Steph Cury dealt with his share of injuries as the Warriors star suffered a hand injury that caused him to miss most of the pandemic-shortened campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

