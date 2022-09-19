SYDNEY (AP) — Everything happens for a reason. Last year I didn’t make the U.S. Olympic roster and I used that as motivation. Falling down always provides motivation for me. So all season long last year, I used that to elevate my game and it paid off with a WNBA championship in Chicago. Unfortunately, we couldn’t defend our title, but there wasn’t much time to dwell on it. After we lost, I had 24 hours to pack up my house and then flew home to Philadelphia. A short stop there before heading to San Francisco to meet the team before they came to Sydney. There wasn’t a lot of time to pack for this trip, but I had to make sure that I had my Crocs with me.

