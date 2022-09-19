ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Kearney Hub

Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend

ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Another shopping opportunity in downtown Geneva

GENEVA, Neb. (KOLN) - The owner of Brick Road Boutique is welcoming shoppers in downtown Geneva to a new storefront that features a coffee bar. If you watch Pure Nebraska, then you’ll often see Megan Burda of Brick Road Boutique offering style tips. Her business started out as a mobile store. Now, she has a “brick and mortar” business as well.
GENEVA, NE
KSNB Local4

Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
MINDEN, NE
City
Juniata, NE
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Hastings, NE
Lifestyle
KSNB Local4

Crews remove bricks from building in downtown Hastings

Big help is on the way for some Central Community College Hastings students. Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District. The theatre is expected to be completed in November. Construction to one of two multifamily apartments is underway. John's Wednesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Local 4 Weather...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called out to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road around 7:42 a.m. The...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers connected to a Jan. 16 murder will be sentenced in November for related drug convictions. Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, will be sentenced Nov. 18 for possession of marijuana. They were arrested in connection to the the murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
KEARNEY, NE
unkantelope.com

SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company

SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings celebrates 150th anniversary and unveils a new attraction

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Historical artifacts on display for those in attendance during the anniversary event at Hastings Museum. They also saw how Hastings grew from a railroad town to the city its become. “There has been so much history here,” said Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson, Director of Hastings Museum. “Little things...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings College Homecoming Court, events announced

HASTINGS, NE - Hastings College continues celebrating its 140th year during homecoming festivities this week. The College is hosting a Business After Hours on Thursday, September 22, in the Barrett Alumni Center from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. This event will include recognition by the Hastings Chamber of Commerce at 4:45 p.m.
HASTINGS, NE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Kearney Hub

Schroeder family opens new eatery in Shelton

SHELTON — Irma Schroeder is famous in Shelton for her potato salad. Irma has catered the beloved dish around the community for years, but now anyone can get their hands on the potato salad and much more at Shelton’s new restaurant, Get Sauced BBQ and Catering. Just like...
SHELTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Old Chicago to close, reopen as new restaurant

KEARNEY — First the bad news. Owner Jim Gardner will close Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2. Gardner will remodel the building and — in February — he’ll reopen the location at 115 Second Ave. as Nebraska Ale Works. He describes...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
HASTINGS, NE
York News-Times

Two killed in crash in Polk County

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
POLK COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior

KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-related charge

HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings received 10 years of prison time on Sept. 20. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 28-year-old Zachary Ellis, of Hastings, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis received 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.
HASTINGS, NE

