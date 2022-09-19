Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
News Channel Nebraska
Facade removal underway in Hastings for building next to former Bert's Pharmacy
HASTINGS, NE - Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from a downtown Hastings building that suffered severe smoke and water damage. The building at 706 W 2nd St. was home to M & M Designs and was damaged when its neighbor, Bert's Pharmacy, burned down in March.
1011now.com
Another shopping opportunity in downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Neb. (KOLN) - The owner of Brick Road Boutique is welcoming shoppers in downtown Geneva to a new storefront that features a coffee bar. If you watch Pure Nebraska, then you’ll often see Megan Burda of Brick Road Boutique offering style tips. Her business started out as a mobile store. Now, she has a “brick and mortar” business as well.
KSNB Local4
Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
KSNB Local4
Crews remove bricks from building in downtown Hastings
Big help is on the way for some Central Community College Hastings students. Construction moving along at the Hastings Theatre District. The theatre is expected to be completed in November. Construction to one of two multifamily apartments is underway. John's Wednesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Local 4 Weather...
KSNB Local4
Two transported following Highway 281 & Old Potash crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday at a busy intersection in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire was called out to a two-vehicle crash at Highway 281 and Old Potash Highway around 11:36 a.m. Details regarding the cause of the crash have yet to...
KSNB Local4
Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries following a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning south of Central City. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called out to the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road around 7:42 a.m. The...
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
KSNB Local4
Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers connected to a Jan. 16 murder will be sentenced in November for related drug convictions. Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, will be sentenced Nov. 18 for possession of marijuana. They were arrested in connection to the the murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KSNB Local4
Hastings celebrates 150th anniversary and unveils a new attraction
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Historical artifacts on display for those in attendance during the anniversary event at Hastings Museum. They also saw how Hastings grew from a railroad town to the city its become. “There has been so much history here,” said Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson, Director of Hastings Museum. “Little things...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings College Homecoming Court, events announced
HASTINGS, NE - Hastings College continues celebrating its 140th year during homecoming festivities this week. The College is hosting a Business After Hours on Thursday, September 22, in the Barrett Alumni Center from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. This event will include recognition by the Hastings Chamber of Commerce at 4:45 p.m.
Kearney Hub
Schroeder family opens new eatery in Shelton
SHELTON — Irma Schroeder is famous in Shelton for her potato salad. Irma has catered the beloved dish around the community for years, but now anyone can get their hands on the potato salad and much more at Shelton’s new restaurant, Get Sauced BBQ and Catering. Just like...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Old Chicago to close, reopen as new restaurant
KEARNEY — First the bad news. Owner Jim Gardner will close Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2. Gardner will remodel the building and — in February — he’ll reopen the location at 115 Second Ave. as Nebraska Ale Works. He describes...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man sentenced to federal prison for meth
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was sentenced to federal prison for meth on Tuesday. Officials announced that 28-year-old Zachary D. Ellis of Hastings was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual)...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Salvation Army shelter closes after wave of staff resignations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The men’s shelter of the Salvation Army of Grand Island has shut its doors due to a staffing shortage. The closure happened right after four shelter employees walked out after alleged mistreatment by leadership. One of the four who resigned included, now, former SA...
York News-Times
Two killed in crash in Polk County
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School apologizes to Lincoln High for alleged student behavior
KEARNEY — Kearney High School administrators have apologized for the behavior of students in the KHS student section Tuesday at the varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High School. “We are aware of the allegations of irresponsible behavior from our students at the volleyball game last night and are investigating...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug-related charge
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A man from Hastings received 10 years of prison time on Sept. 20. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 28-year-old Zachary Ellis, of Hastings, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. Ellis received 120 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture.
KSNB Local4
