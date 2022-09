The NFL suspended Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans one game without pay on Monday for his role in Sunday's on-field brawl between the Buccaneers and Saints in New Orleans.

It is the second time that Evans has received a one-game ban for an incident involving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the other coming in 2017. The pair have had on-field incidents more than once since, too, with Sunday's being the latest.