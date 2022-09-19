ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs WR Mike Evans suspended one game after brawl

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ek2O0_0i1hm0AH00

The NFL suspended Tampa Bay wideout Mike Evans one game without pay on Monday for his role in Sunday's on-field brawl between the Buccaneers and Saints in New Orleans.

It is the second time that Evans has received a one-game ban for an incident involving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the other coming in 2017. The pair have had on-field incidents more than once since, too, with Sunday's being the latest.

The incident came with 12:49 left in the Buccaneers' 20-10 victory.

After Lattimore began jawing at Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette pushed Lattimore away and Lattimore pushed back. Evans joined the fray -- shoving and leveling Lattimore -- and engaged with other Saints before the dust settled.

Evans and Lattimore were ejected.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said that Evans violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8(g) which prohibits "unnecessarily running, diving into, cutting, or throwing the body against or on a player who is out of the play or should not have reasonably anticipated such contact."

He also violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits any act that is "contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

"Your aggressive contact could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional," Runyan wrote in a letter to Evans.

Evans, 29, said after the game that he wasn't concerned about another suspension.

"In 2017, I didn't even get ejected, and that was really a cheap shot. This wasn't," he said. "He punched my teammate in the face, and I just pushed him on the ground."

NFL Network reported that Evans planned to appeal the suspension.

The Bucs (2-0) host the Green Bay Packers (1-1) in Week 3.

Evans had three catches for 61 yards before being ejected. The four-time Pro Bowl selection entered 2022 as the only player in NFL history to begin his career with eight straight seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he watch tape of the altercation and that the team doesn't condone any fighting by its players.

"The fighting alone loses a player for the next game (and) it hurts our team because we lose a very good ballplayer," Bowles said. "We don't want that, we don't condone it, and we've got to move forward and try to find a way to win without him.

"But that should be a lesson to all of our other players."

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

NFL issues warning to Bruce Arians after Bucs-Saints brawl: report

The NFL upheld its one-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for his role in Sunday’s brawl with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and former head coach Bruce Arians also received a warning from the league for his behavior on the sidelines. Sources told ESPN...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' suspension upheld; out vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans officially won't play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The NFL announced Wednesday that Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld following appeal. The Pro Bowl wideout was disciplined for his role in a benches-clearing brawl between Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints...
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

188
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy