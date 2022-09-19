Read full article on original website
Related
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Ammonia as a Possible Alternative Fuel in Commercial Transportation?
The month of May marked a significant milestone for the company known as Amogy. It was at this time they were able to prove a portable carbon-free energy system using ammonia as a renewable fuel. Even more important, they were able to decarbonize a piece of commercial transportation in the form of a tractor using this new ammonia-based system.
Freethink
New solar device can pull hydrogen straight from the air
Hydrogen fuel is an attractive candidate for a clean energy source, since it burns very clean. But on Earth, hydrogen is almost always bound up with other elements, and separating it requires a ton of energy. Almost all hydrogen today is created with natural gas. The main alternative to this...
Methane Hunters: What Explains the Surge in the Potent Greenhouse Gas?
Every year, 6,000 flasks arrive at a laboratory in Boulder, Colorado. Inside each is a sample of air, taken from one of a chain of 50 monitoring stations that spans the globe. Together, these samples could help answer one of the most important questions facing the planet: why is there so much methane in the atmosphere?
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
BLUETTI is set to debut its latest range of clean-energy power stations and batteries at IFA 2022
Global clean-energy stalwart BLUETTI will be revealing its latest collection of cutting-edge home and outdoor energy products at IFA 2022. In a world that depends entirely on urban infrastructure for its power needs, BLUETTI is championing what the company calls ‘energy independence’. Its slew of power stations, batteries, and solar panels allow you to live off the grid whether you’re at home or in the great outdoors. The company’s solutions are modular, easy to use, and powerful enough to charge everything from your AirPods to your EV! Attendees at the annual IFA electronics and consumer-goods show can find BLUETTI at Hall 3.2, Stand 211, between 2nd and 6th September 2022.
todaysemobility.com
Lafarge launches EV charging stations to eliminate fleet CO2 emissions
Lafarge Canada, a member of Holcim Group, opened the company’s first four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia. The project was initiated in March of 2022 by Lafarge’s Vancouver team with support from Lafarge Canada for secured funding of $50,000 and an additional $20,000 from the CleanBC Go Electric vehicle charger rebate program administered by BC Hydro.
Ars Technica
The pathway to 90% clean electricity is mostly clear. The last 10%, not so much
The United States gets about 40 percent of its electricity from carbon-free sources, including renewables and nuclear, and researchers have a pretty good idea of how to cost-effectively get to about 90 percent. But that last 10 percent? It gets expensive, and there is little agreement about how to do...
Whirlpool Aims 100% Renewable Electricity For US Operations
Whirlpool Corp WHR has entered into a second wind Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) to accelerate progress towards its commitment to reach Net Zero emissions by 2030. This latest agreement with ENGIE SA ENGIY ENGIE North America will represent 53 megawatts of clean, renewable wind energy over 12 years. "This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Methane emissions from reservoirs are increasing
Over time the water collected behind dams will release greater amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas with even worse effects than carbon dioxide, according to a recent study. While previous research established reservoirs as significant sources of greenhouse gases including methane, this study, published in Nature Geoscience, is the first global-scale analysis of trends in those emissions. Researchers analyzed data and projections from 9,000 reservoirs on five continents to assess their climate impact from 1900 to 2060. They found that while carbon dioxide emissions are declining, methane emissions have increased and without any mitigation measures, will likely continue to rise.
The U.S. will officially phase down HFCs, gases trapping 1,000x more heat than CO2
The Senate is moving to ratify a climate treaty that would formally phase down the use of industrial chemicals found in air conditioners and refrigerators.
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
Engadget
Amazon will start testing ultra-low carbon electrofuels for deliveries in 2023
Amazon is partnering with Infinium to test the use of so-called electrofuels (e-fuels) in its middle-mile diesel fleet, it announced. The company invested in Infinium last year as part of its goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. "We’ve been developing this technology for the better part of a decade, and we expect our electrofuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 95 percent over traditional fossil fuel," said Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle in a statement.
Amazon-backed firm to help power its trucking fleet with electrofuels
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com-backed (AMZN.O) Infinium said on Tuesday it will supply low-carbon electrofuels for the e-commerce giant's trucking fleet starting next year. Infinium's supply of electrofuels — a fossil-based fuel alternative created with carbon waste and renewable power — will reduce Amazon's carbon emissions for roughly 5 million miles of travel per year, it said.
geekwire.com
Amazon is using ultra-low carbon fuels to curb climate impact of deliveries
Amazon today announced a deal with low-carbon fuel manufacturer Infinium to purchase some of its “electrofuel” to power delivery trucks beginning next year. The partnership is another step in the tech giant’s path to curbing its rising carbon emissions. Infinium will provide enough diesel substitute to fuel...
Patagonia founder donates his entire company to help address climate change
Conscious business at its finest.
Phys.org
Exploring carbon emissions in peatland restoration
Peatlands are important players in the global carbon cycle, storing vast amounts of carbon in the ground. Water keeps bog soils wet and anaerobic, which facilitates this storage and keeps the ecosystem thriving. When bogs are drained or otherwise dry out, peatland ecosystems suffer. Drier conditions also mean that stored...
British Standards Certifies TDCX's Carbon Footprint Reporting
Countries around the world have teamed up to find solutions to climate change. Over 120 delegates from nations around the world meet at the Conference of Parties (COP) each year to review the implementation of the United Nations’ framework convention on climate change. Big Companies Join The Movement. While...
Air Canada Joins the List of United Airlines, Mesa Air In Placing Order For Battery Powered Aircrafts
Air Canada ACDVF said it would buy electric planes for the first time by acquiring 30 battery-powered regional aircraft from Sweden-based Heart Aerospace. The release did not disclose a value for the deal. The revolutionary regional aircraft, expected to enter service in 2028, will generate zero emissions flying on battery...
New Zealand has announced a biofuel mandate to cut transport emissions, but that could be the worst option for the climate
Biofuels – and a broader bioeconomy – are key parts of New Zealand’s recently released first emissions reduction plan, particularly for transport, forestry and a transition to a more circular use of resources. Work is moving fast, with a biofuel mandate for land transport to be introduced from April 2023 and a plan to transform the forestry industry currently under consultation. A bioeconomy is heralded as an opportunity to replace imported fossil fuels with carbon-neutral domestic biofuels and to create higher-value products from plantation forestry (much of which is currently exported as unprocessed logs) while supporting carbon sequestration at the same time. New...
Comments / 0