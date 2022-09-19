Read full article on original website
Related
Diaper drive coming to Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local child and family support group will be hosting a diaper drive next week to help families meet their needs. The Baby Fold and United Way of Champaign County will be hosting the diaper drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 28. It will take place at The […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
INSPIRE! is the Theme for East Central Illinois Community Action Agency Fundraiser
This Sunday, September 25th, the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency (ECICAA) will be hosting their INSPIRE! Fundraiser Concert. This will be 3 to 5 PM at the Fischer Theatre. The agency’s Odette Hyatt-Watson recently joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program, reminding us of just SOME of the services they perform, and for whom.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army of Vermilion County: Free Money Management Workshop Wed Sept 28th
The Salvation Army of Vermilion County, in collaboration with CIBM Bank of Danville, Edward Jones & Commerce Bank, have come together to host a FREE Money Management workshop for those in our communities who could use some help managing their finances. This workshop supports our mission to serve human needs to help people be self-sustaining and minimize the root cause of poverty.
Balloon festival taking flight in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After it was announced earlier this summer, the inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is taking to the skies this weekend. The festival will take place at Dodds Park on Friday and Saturday. Events will include a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day, balloon rides and a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Breaking down soft lockdowns after several issued
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Several soft lockdowns have been issued at schools across Central Illinois. Including schools in Champaign, Urbana, Decatur and several in Springfield with only a few weeks in to the school year. Parents may be on edge when they receive these reoccurring alerts. "First reaction would be...
Flu shots available soon at drive-thru clinics
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting on Sept. 24 at select locations, you can get your flu vaccine in a drive-thru clinic. Carle Health announced they are opening up drive-thru flu vaccine clinics. The clinics run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 23 at select locations in Champaign-Urbana, Danville, and Mattoon. “Receiving a seasonal flu shot before […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jonathan Munoz: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
Being a Child and Family Advocate for the Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center was a dream job for Jonathan Munoz. Now, not only does he get to live his dream every day, but he also chooses to dig deeper into the community where he is planting his roots. Jonathan’s father...
Fiberoptic work coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign. i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
smilepolitely.com
Join a community violence discussion on Saturday
H3, a coalition of organizations working with with people impacted by violence in our community, is hosting a discussion in the City View room at Illinois Terminal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. H3 stands for "when Harm is done in a community, we need Healing in order to restore Hope."
Firefighters on scene at Rantoul fire
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Embassy Row. It is an active scene but no flames are visible to our crews. The fire chief said it was kitchen fire. Residents were not home at the time. Three cats were but they were rescued and are now safe. This is a […]
Danville Public Library closed temporarily
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library closed at noon on Monday. Due to an air conditioning unit outage, outside rising temperatures caused too much warmth for the library’s interior. For the comfort of patients and staff, the library plans to open once again to the public on September 21 at 9:00 a.m following […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit
We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
smilepolitely.com
Horsch Radish serves outstanding German food
To say I was distraught when Bayern Stube in Gibson City closed is probably a bit hyperbolic, but I was really bummed. I met Bayern Stube’s founder, Peter Schnabel, when he ran the Jumer’s Hotel in 1988. I sold advertising, and Peter set up a trade agreement with our television station. He was great to deal with, and for a young person just starting out in the real world, I got to eat at Jumer’s and simply sign for my meals and add a gratuity. Quite the sweet deal as Jumer’s was still in their heyday serving excellent cuisine.
Tenants feel ‘forcibly removed’ from low-cost housing Danville plans to build over
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Some people in Danville are afraid they’re about to lose their homes. The city is working to buy up properties for a new project. Tuesday night, the city council approved the sale of a lot at 926 N Gilbert Street. They’re still working to acquire houses nearby. At the meeting, one […]
ourquadcities.com
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
Thomasboro school lifts lockdown after woman’s arrest
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County School spent the last two days operating in a lockdown after a woman was arrested with a gun nearby. Brittany Baker was taken into custody on Tuesday for having a gun at West Side Park in Thomasboro less than half a mile away from the elementary school. School […]
smilepolitely.com
State Farm Center and Willis Tower glowed red in honor of Nick Holonyak Jr.
Nick Holonyak Jr., John Bardeen Endowed Chair Emeritus in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Physics at the University of Illinois, passed away this week. He is credited with the first LED light in in 1962, which emitted a red light. In 2019, he was the grand marshal of the Festival of Lights parade.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign signed contracts with violence prevention groups. Other cities spent COVID relief money on policing.
CHAMPAIGN — Cities across the United States saw a spike in violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration encouraged cities to turn to one-time, relief dollars for help. While Champaign signed contracts with grassroots, violence prevention groups, many places instead invested in traditional policing – even when they...
WAND TV
Champaign man sentenced 8 years for child enticement
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A 46-year-old man of Champaign was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 96 months’ imprisonment for one count of attempted enticement of a minor. FBI agents arrested Ozgur Kurt, of the 2800 block of Alton Drive, on September 1, 2020, when he arrived at a Champaign restaurant to pick up a minor for a sexual encounter.
Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
Comments / 0