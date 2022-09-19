Watch as China tests magnet-powered floating car with 143mph top speed

CHINA has tested a magnet-powered levitating car which it claims is capable of reaching top speeds of 143 miles per hour.

Video shows a series of tests where Chinese researchers appear to lift several moving vehicles an inch above the ground on a five-mile-long conductor rail.

Car floating above conductor rail in China using floor-installed magnets Credit: Twitter/QuinduoXu

Scientists floated the cars using powerful magnets installed on the vehicles’ floors.

Eight modified cars were tested, CNBC reports, with one vehicle reportedly reaching a 143mph top speed - more than double the average speed limit on U.S. interstates.

Chinese journalist Qinduo Xu posted a video of these floating car trials on Twitter.

The caption on Xu’s Tweet reads: "A #maglev [magnetic levitation] vehicle technology test saw a 2.8-tonne car float 35 millimeters above the road and run on a highway in #Jiangsu, east China. A permanent magnet array was installed for levitation."

Maglev technology is being tested for its ability to reduce electric vehicle [EV] energy consumption.

The less energy an EV uses, the greater distance it can travel on a single charge.

China’s Maglev testing appears to show promise - but critics have posed some essential questions that remain unanswered.

One Twitter user replied to Xu’s Tweet: "How do you steer when wheels aren’t touching and how would you make a sudden stop if something or someone ran out in front of you?"

Another Twitter user responded: "I assumed once perfected they would be on rails. In other words you wouldn’t be stopping. It would be like getting off a bus stop or a train stop."

Self-driving vehicles similarly aim to synchronize road travel the likelihood of hazards.

A separate Twitter account replied to Xu’s Tweet: "And how will this not cost a bazillion dollars?"

Countries would have to invest massive amounts of money in infrastructure to make floating vehicles a viable option.

It’s far more likely that scientists and engineers will continue perfecting electric cars and self-driving technology before Maglev vehicles become a reality.