ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day

My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington church that has been unused since 2018 is under contract to be sold. The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely empty, but that might not be the case for much longer. The church is currently under...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champlain, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Lifestyle
City
Plattsburgh, NY
WCAX

Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapy#Back Pain#Massage Therapist#Drugs#Latin
Adirondack Explorer

Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous

HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
LOON LAKE, NY
vermontbiz.com

PC Construction names new director of business development

Weston Bashlor, former project manager at Garney Construction in Tampa, FL, has joined South Burlington-based PC Construction(link is external) as director of business development. Bashlor comes to PC with 16 years' experience in the construction industry, having led many large and complex projects throughout the Southeast. He has managed more...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
compassvermont.com

Vermont Fish and Wildlife to Open Shooting Range for Hunters

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that its Walter Cabell Shooting Range will be open for hunters on Saturday, October 8. The range, which is located at 1051 Buck Lake Road in Woodbury, Vermont, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Walter Cabell Shooting Range...
WOODBURY, VT
WCAX

Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
newportdispatch.com

2 deaths reported in Killington Motel

KILLINGTON — Authorities continue to investigate two deaths that occurred at the Killington Motel on Saturday. VSP was notified at approximately 7:00 p.m. that a woman, later identified as Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and a man, later identified as Thomas Dodge, 53, were found unresponsive in their motel room.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. Essex Police say back in July, officers responded to a head-on crash on Route 289, between exits 7 and 9. Investigators say...
ESSEX, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy