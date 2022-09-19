Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
WCAX
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
montpelierbridge.org
Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day
My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
WCAX
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington church that has been unused since 2018 is under contract to be sold. The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely empty, but that might not be the case for much longer. The church is currently under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
Feeling at Home at Fox Market and Bar in East Montpelier
I love an impromptu dinner party. Planned in little time, they're often low-key; I throw together whatever's in the fridge, chill a fun bottle of wine and don't fret if the napkins don't match. I love them. when I don't have to host. A meal at Fox Market and Bar...
WCAX
Who can call themselves Abenaki? Dispute between Vermont, Canadian tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who qualifies as Abenaki? That’s the question at the center of a disagreement between Vermont Abenaki and Canadian Abenaki. Vermont’s Abenaki tribes are speaking out against members of the Odanak First Nation, an Abenaki reserve in Quebec. At a University of Vermont conference, the...
ShireTown Market Brings Creemees and Breakfast Tacos to Middlebury
Middlebury's creemee drought ended last month when ShireTown Marketplace opened its walk-up window on August 19, serving cones and cups of classic vanilla, chocolate and twist. "We anticipated it being busy, but nothing like what we actually saw," owner Kevin Archambeault said. "We kind of got it handed to us...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous
HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
vermontbiz.com
PC Construction names new director of business development
Weston Bashlor, former project manager at Garney Construction in Tampa, FL, has joined South Burlington-based PC Construction(link is external) as director of business development. Bashlor comes to PC with 16 years' experience in the construction industry, having led many large and complex projects throughout the Southeast. He has managed more...
compassvermont.com
Vermont Fish and Wildlife to Open Shooting Range for Hunters
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that its Walter Cabell Shooting Range will be open for hunters on Saturday, October 8. The range, which is located at 1051 Buck Lake Road in Woodbury, Vermont, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Walter Cabell Shooting Range...
WCAX
Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ems1.com
Public safety workers mourn sudden death of N.Y. county emergency services director
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Public safety workers and public officials in the tri-county area were mourning the unexpected death Monday of Essex County Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits III. Thwaits, 40, of AuSable Forks, died of heart failure around 2 a.m. Monday at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain...
newportdispatch.com
2 deaths reported in Killington Motel
KILLINGTON — Authorities continue to investigate two deaths that occurred at the Killington Motel on Saturday. VSP was notified at approximately 7:00 p.m. that a woman, later identified as Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and a man, later identified as Thomas Dodge, 53, were found unresponsive in their motel room.
WCAX
2 dead in apparent drug overdoses in Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are dead and another is fighting for life after suffering apparent drug overdoses in Killington. Vermont State Police say Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found dead in the Killington Motel just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. Investigators recovered evidence that indicated the pair died from drug overdoses.
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
Lake Placid Teens Escape School, Steal Car and Damage 2 Police Cars!
Kids will be kids, right? That's what people say when a child, pre-teen or even teenager does something they probably shouldn't have done but it's all part of growing up. This usually comes with staying out past curfew, writing on a wall with crayon or watching TikTok when mom and dad said no.
Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force
The Burlington and Winooski police departments and the Vermont State Police are among the members of a new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force.
WCAX
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. Essex Police say back in July, officers responded to a head-on crash on Route 289, between exits 7 and 9. Investigators say...
Comments / 0